Selectis Health to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Greenwood Village, CO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13727317

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 10, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13727317

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care. For more information, please visit www.selectis.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Liolios or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

selectis@gatewayir.com