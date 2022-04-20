MaxCyte to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the U.S. market close on Monday, May 9th, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (844) 679-0933 for domestic callers, (918) 922-6914 for international callers, for 0203 1070 289 U.K domestic callers, or for 0800 0288 438 U.K. international callers followed by Conference ID: 1953037. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™ GTx™ and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

