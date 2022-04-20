European Wax Center, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 4th

PLANO, Texas, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that it plans to report first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. Following the release, the company’s management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT to review the results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call may dial (877) 270-2148. International callers may dial (412) 902-6510. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.waxcenter.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

