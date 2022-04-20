Twin Disc Appoints Juliann Larimer to Its Board of Directors

RACINE, Wis., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) a global leader in power transmission technology for marine, land-based and oil & gas applications, has appointed Juliann Larimer to its Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Juliann to our Board of Directors and are confident that her background and experience will benefit Twin Disc and its shareholders,” said John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer. “Her experience in commercial excellence, including developing solutions and strategy that leverage technology, will be a tremendous asset for Twin Disc.”

Juliann Larimer is currently the Chairperson of Peak Technologies, Inc. Ms. Larimer served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Peak Technologies, Inc. from 2018 to 2021. Peak Technologies is a provider of end-to-end mobility and digital supply chain solutions for performance-driven organizations. Prior to Peak, Ms. Larimer held a variety of senior leadership positions at such companies as Zebra Technologies and Motorola Solutions. Ms. Larimer holds a Master of Business Administration, Marketing, Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts, Communications, Vanderbilt University.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.