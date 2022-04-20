ReWalk Robotics Announces the Appointment of Joseph E. Turk, Jr. to their Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or “The Company”), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical technology for people with lower extremity disabilities, announced today that the Board has approved the appointment of Joseph Turk, Jr. to the Board of Directors, effective today.

After initiating his career at McKinsey and Company, Mr. Turk has assembled an extensive history in the medical device industry beginning with his role as Director of New Business Development at Boston Scientific. Subsequently, he held multiple roles at NxStage Medical, including President, where he led all commercialization activities including securing favorable Medicare payment policies; overseeing all commercial functions for the implementation and growth of their key products; and coordinating key M&A efforts for building the company. Currently, he is an Executive Vice President at Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMC-NA) and the President of the Renal Therapies Group. Prior to that he was the President of FMC-NA’s Home and Critical Care Therapies efforts.

“Being able to improve people’s lives through commercializing novel technologies has been a driving force in my career,” said Turk. “Working with a mission-driven company with life-changing technologies such as ReWalk is a natural fit. I look forward to contributing my insight to help ReWalk develop successful broad commercialization strategies that enable better health for the disabled community, all within the context of a sustainable business model.”

“As ReWalk is now preparing for implementation of broader commercialization efforts based on an anticipated expanded coverage position in Germany and the United States, we sought to increase direct commercialization skills and experience within our Board,” said Jeff Dykan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at ReWalk Robotics, “Joe has a successful track record of development and implementation, and we believe his experience is highly valuable to our goals in developing the company. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Board.”

For more information, please visit rewalk.com .

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.



ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the United States, Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com .



ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.



ReStore® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Europe and an allowed trademark in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding ReWalk's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of ReWalk's control. Important factors that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed in ReWalk’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in ReWalk's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for ReWalk to predict all of them. Except as required by law, ReWalk undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.