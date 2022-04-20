3D Systems to Host Investor Day on May 16, 2022

ROCK HILL, S.C., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it will host an Investor Day on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Detroit, MI. President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves and other members of the executive and senior leadership team will discuss 3D Systems’ differentiated solutions, market opportunity, and strategy for growth. The presentations will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.



In-person attendees must be registered; if you are interested in attending, please email investor.relations@3dsystems.com.

The presentations will be webcast live and available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.3dsystems.com.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.