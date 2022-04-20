Triumph Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $23.5 million

DALLAS, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.



As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2022 First Quarter Highlights

For the first quarter of 2022, net income to common shareholders was $23.5 million, and diluted earnings per share were $0.93.

Net interest income was $100.1 million.

Non-interest income was $11.1 million.

Non-interest expense was $78.6 million.

Net interest margin was 7.68%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 8.60% and 0.14%, respectively.

Credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $0.5 million.

Net charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.03% of average loans, for the quarter.

The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $4.042 billion with an average invoice size of $2,520. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $2,401.

TriumphPay processed 4.0 million invoices paying carriers a total of $5.701 billion.

We repurchased 14,810 shares into treasury stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $88.81, for a total of $1.3 million, under the $50.0 million stock repurchase program authorized by our board of directors on February 7, 2022.

We classified certain non-transportation factored receivables, and their related customer reserves, (the "Factored Receivable Disposal Group") as held for sale on the unaudited March 31, 2022 Consolidated Balance Sheet. The Factored Receivable Disposal Group was classified as held for sale at cost with no impact to earnings except for the reversal of the allowance for credit loss associated with the factored receivables. As a result, factored receivables totaling $80.8 million and customer reserves totaling $10.4 million were included in assets held for sale and deposits held for sale, respectively, at March 31, 2022.

We classified the gross assets and liabilities of 15 branches primarily located in rural eastern Colorado and western Kansas (the “Branch Disposal Group”) as held for sale on the unaudited March 31, 2022 Consolidated Balance Sheet. The Branch Disposal Group was classified as held for sale at cost with no impact to earnings except for the reversal of the allowance for credit loss associated with the branch loans. Loans totaling $159.2 million and deposits totaling $367.3 million were included in assets held for sale and deposits held for sale, respectively, at March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment decreased $143.5 million, or 2.9%, during the first quarter to $4.724 billion at March 31, 2022. Average loans held for investment for the quarter decreased $38.5 million, or 0.8%, to $4.805 billion.

Total deposits were $4.332 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $314.9 million, or 6.8%, in the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 43% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 88% of total deposits at March 31, 2022.

The decline in loans held for investment and deposits was driven by the classification of a portion of such assets and deposits to held for sale at March 31, 2022 as previously discussed.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss

Our nonperforming assets ratio at March 31, 2022 was 0.87%. Approximately 2 basis points of this ratio at March 31, 2022 consisted of $1.2 million of the acquired Over-Formula Advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG's indemnification. An additional 32 basis points of this ratio at March 31, 2022 consisted of $19.4 million of the Misdirected Payments. Over-Formula Advances and Misdirected Payments are discussed in greater detail below.

Our past-due loan ratio at March 31, 2022 was 2.73%. Approximately 20 basis points of this ratio at March 31, 2022 consisted of $9.6 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance portfolio. An additional 41 basis points of this ratio at March 31, 2022 consisted of the $19.4 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed below.

Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 1 basis point during the quarter to 0.88% at March 31, 2022.

Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS

As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. There were no material developments related to that transaction that impacted our operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2022, the carrying value of the acquired over-formula advances was $9.6 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $9.6 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was $4.6 million.

As of March 31, 2022 we carried a separate $19.4 million receivable (the “Misdirected Payments”) payable by the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the acquired Over-Formula Advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. We have commenced litigation in the United States Court of Federal Claims against the USPS seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we continue to believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of March 31, 2022. The full amount of such receivable is reflected in non-performing and past due factored receivables as of March 31, 2022 in accordance with our policy. As of March 31, 2022, the entire $19.4 million Misdirected Payments amount was greater than 90 days past due.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Brad Voss, CFO will review the financial results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-200-6205 (International: +1-929-526-1599) and access code

026223. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=L79lY4Dy. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our products and services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, including our acquisition of HubTran Inc. and developments related to our acquisition of Transport Financial Solutions and the related over-formula advances, and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our possible future acquisitions, and the risks that our prior and possible future acquisitions make it more difficult for investors to evaluate our business, financial condition and results of operations, and impairs our ability to accurately forecast our future performance; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC, insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 6,076,434 $ 5,956,250 $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 Loans held for investment $ 4,724,078 $ 4,867,572 $ 4,782,730 $ 4,831,215 $ 5,084,512 Deposits $ 4,331,786 $ 4,646,679 $ 4,822,575 $ 4,725,450 $ 4,789,665 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,528 $ 25,839 $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 1.69 % 1.77 % 1.61 % 1.84 % 2.29 % Return on average total equity 11.20 % 12.41 % 11.85 % 14.27 % 18.42 % Return on average common equity 11.41 % 12.71 % 12.13 % 14.70 % 19.14 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 17.02 % 19.41 % 19.21 % 20.92 % 26.19 % Yield on loans(2) 8.60 % 8.68 % 7.92 % 7.77 % 7.24 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.41 % Cost of total deposits 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.28 % Cost of total funds 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.42 % Net interest margin(2) 7.68 % 7.66 % 6.69 % 6.47 % 6.06 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 4.68 % 4.56 % 4.00 % 3.75 % 3.14 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets(1) 4.68 % 4.56 % 4.00 % 3.55 % 3.14 % Efficiency ratio 70.65 % 70.16 % 70.13 % 67.96 % 62.57 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 70.65 % 70.16 % 70.13 % 65.09 % 62.57 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans 2.73 % 2.86 % 2.31 % 2.28 % 1.96 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.90 % 1.06 % 1.17 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.92 % 0.86 % 0.97 % 1.15 % ACL to non-performing loans 93.62 % 91.20 % 95.75 % 88.92 % 80.87 % ACL to total loans 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.86 % 0.95 % 0.94 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % — % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.85 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(4) 11.82 % 11.11 % 10.43 % 9.73 % 10.89 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 11.96 % 11.51 % 11.06 % 10.33 % 11.28 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 10.40 % 9.94 % 9.45 % 8.74 % 9.72 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.53 % 14.10 % 13.69 % 12.65 % 13.58 % Total equity to total assets 14.59 % 14.42 % 13.62 % 13.17 % 12.53 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 9.86 % 9.46 % 8.63 % 8.04 % 8.98 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 33.45 $ 32.35 $ 30.87 $ 29.76 $ 28.90 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 22.75 $ 21.34 $ 19.73 $ 18.35 $ 21.34 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 1.04 $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.02 $ 0.94 $ 1.08 $ 1.32 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.93 $ 1.02 $ 0.94 $ 1.17 $ 1.32 Shares outstanding end of period 25,161,690 25,158,879 25,123,342 25,109,703 24,882,929

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 413,704 $ 383,178 $ 532,764 $ 444,439 $ 380,811 Securities - available for sale 191,440 182,426 164,816 193,627 205,330 Securities - held to maturity, net 4,404 4,947 5,488 5,658 5,828 Equity securities 5,085 5,504 5,623 5,854 5,826 Loans held for sale 607 7,330 26,437 31,136 22,663 Loans held for investment 4,724,078 4,867,572 4,782,730 4,831,215 5,084,512 Allowance for credit losses (41,553 ) (42,213 ) (41,017 ) (45,694 ) (48,024 ) Loans, net 4,682,525 4,825,359 4,741,713 4,785,521 5,036,488 Assets held for sale 260,085 — — — — FHLB and other restricted stock 12,196 10,146 4,901 8,096 9,807 Premises and equipment, net 91,725 105,729 104,311 106,720 105,390 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 383 524 893 1,013 1,421 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 269,119 276,856 280,055 286,567 188,006 Bank-owned life insurance 41,141 40,993 41,540 41,912 41,805 Deferred tax asset, net 10,174 10,023 — — 1,260 Indemnification asset 4,582 4,786 4,786 5,246 5,246 Other assets 89,264 98,449 111,208 100,088 89,747 Total assets $ 6,076,434 $ 5,956,250 $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,859,376 $ 1,925,370 $ 2,020,984 $ 1,803,552 $ 1,637,653 Interest bearing deposits 2,472,410 2,721,309 2,801,591 2,921,898 3,152,012 Total deposits 4,331,786 4,646,679 4,822,575 4,725,450 4,789,665 Deposits held for sale 377,698 — — — — Customer repurchase agreements 2,868 2,103 11,990 9,243 2,668 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 230,000 180,000 30,000 130,000 180,000 Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility — 27,144 97,554 139,673 158,796 Subordinated notes 107,169 106,957 106,755 87,620 87,564 Junior subordinated debentures 40,737 40,602 40,467 40,333 40,201 Deferred tax liability, net — — 982 3,333 — Other liabilities 99,511 93,901 93,538 87,837 76,730 Total liabilities 5,189,769 5,097,386 5,203,861 5,223,489 5,335,624 EQUITY Preferred Stock 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 Common stock 283 283 282 282 280 Additional paid-in-capital 516,551 510,939 499,282 494,224 490,699 Treasury stock, at cost (106,105 ) (104,743 ) (104,600 ) (104,486 ) (103,059 ) Retained earnings 422,879 399,351 373,512 349,885 322,705 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,057 8,034 7,198 7,483 8,379 Total stockholders' equity 886,665 858,864 820,674 792,388 764,004 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,076,434 $ 5,956,250 $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 40,847 $ 43,979 $ 44,882 $ 45,988 $ 48,706 Factored receivables, including fees 61,206 62,196 50,516 47,328 37,795 Securities 1,178 1,438 1,126 1,187 1,650 FHLB and other restricted stock 76 25 28 27 76 Cash deposits 128 141 183 158 126 Total interest income 103,435 107,779 96,735 94,688 88,353 Interest expense: Deposits 1,561 1,907 1,948 2,470 3,372 Subordinated notes 1,299 1,297 2,449 1,350 1,349 Junior subordinated debentures 454 444 443 446 442 Other borrowings 42 74 124 140 170 Total interest expense 3,356 3,722 4,964 4,406 5,333 Net interest income 100,079 104,057 91,771 90,282 83,020 Credit loss expense (benefit) 501 2,008 (1,187 ) (1,806 ) (7,845 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 99,578 102,049 92,958 92,088 90,865 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,963 2,050 2,030 1,857 1,787 Card income 2,011 2,470 2,144 2,225 1,972 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (132 ) 29 (9 ) (287 ) (80 ) Net gains (losses) on sale of securities — — 4 1 — Fee income 5,703 5,711 5,198 4,470 2,249 Insurance commissions 1,672 1,138 1,231 1,272 1,486 Other (96 ) 2,861 1,457 4,358 6,877 Total non-interest income 11,121 14,259 12,055 13,896 14,291 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 46,284 52,544 43,769 41,658 35,980 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 6,436 6,194 6,388 6,112 5,779 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 411 288 353 500 977 Professional fees 3,659 2,633 2,362 5,052 2,545 Amortization of intangible assets 3,108 3,199 3,274 2,428 1,975 Advertising and promotion 1,202 1,640 1,403 1,241 890 Communications and technology 9,112 7,844 7,090 6,028 5,900 Other 8,352 8,662 8,174 7,779 6,846 Total non-interest expense 78,564 83,004 72,813 70,798 60,892 Net income before income tax 32,135 33,304 32,200 35,186 44,264 Income tax expense 7,806 6,664 7,771 7,204 10,341 Net income $ 24,329 $ 26,640 $ 24,429 $ 27,982 $ 33,923 Dividends on preferred stock (801 ) (801 ) (802 ) (802 ) (801 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,528 $ 25,839 $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122

Earnings per share:

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Basic Net income to common stockholders $ 23,528 $ 25,839 $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,800,771 24,786,720 24,759,419 24,724,128 24,675,109 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 1.04 $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 1.34 Diluted Net income to common stockholders - diluted $ 23,528 $ 25,839 $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,800,771 24,786,720 24,759,419 24,724,128 24,675,109 Dilutive effects of: Assumed exercises of stock options 107,359 124,462 121,110 134,358 130,016 Restricted stock awards 237,305 236,251 141,204 139,345 169,514 Restricted stock units 86,099 87,605 74,268 73,155 66,714 Performance stock units - market based 139,563 150,969 131,346 134,313 128,167 Performance stock units - performance based — — — — — Employee stock purchase plan 771 4,726 616 3,708 1,418 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,371,868 25,390,733 25,227,963 25,209,007 25,170,938 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.02 $ 0.94 $ 1.08 $ 1.32

Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive or have not met the thresholds to be considered in the dilutive calculation are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Stock options 12,911 — 16,939 16,939 — Restricted stock awards 8,463 8,463 — — — Restricted stock units 15,000 15,000 — — — Performance stock units - market based — — 12,020 13,520 — Performance stock units - performance based 258,635 259,383 259,383 265,625 256,625 Employee stock purchase plan — — — — —

Loans held for investment summarized as of:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Commercial real estate $ 625,763 $ 632,775 $ 630,106 $ 701,576 $ 784,110 Construction, land development, land 119,560 123,464 171,814 185,444 223,841 1-4 family residential properties 117,534 123,115 127,073 135,288 142,859 Farmland 17,910 77,394 82,990 91,122 97,835 Commercial 1,375,044 1,430,429 1,398,497 1,453,583 1,581,125 Factored receivables 1,764,590 1,699,537 1,607,028 1,398,299 1,208,718 Consumer 9,276 10,885 12,677 12,389 14,332 Mortgage warehouse 694,401 769,973 752,545 853,514 1,031,692 Total loans $ 4,724,078 $ 4,867,572 $ 4,782,730 $ 4,831,215 $ 5,084,512

Our banking loan portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Banking loans held for investment are further summarized below:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Commercial real estate $ 625,763 $ 632,775 $ 630,106 $ 701,576 $ 784,110 Construction, land development, land 119,560 123,464 171,814 185,444 223,841 1-4 family residential 117,534 123,115 127,073 135,288 142,859 Farmland 17,910 77,394 82,990 91,122 97,835 Commercial - General 286,936 295,662 289,242 290,562 288,458 Commercial - Paycheck Protection Program 12,090 27,197 87,413 135,307 237,299 Commercial - Agriculture 15,887 70,127 77,263 76,346 83,859 Commercial - Equipment 612,277 621,437 588,105 604,396 623,248 Commercial - Asset-based lending 284,808 281,659 213,927 181,394 188,825 Commercial - Liquid Credit 163,046 134,347 142,547 165,578 159,436 Consumer 9,276 10,885 12,677 12,389 14,332 Mortgage Warehouse 694,401 769,973 752,545 853,514 1,031,692 Total banking loans held for investment $ 2,959,488 $ 3,168,035 $ 3,175,702 $ 3,432,916 $ 3,875,794

The following table presents the Company’s operating segments:

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2022 Banking Factoring Payments Corporate Consolidated Total interest income $ 42,183 $ 56,374 $ 4,832 $ 46 $ 103,435 Intersegment interest allocations 1,857 (1,775 ) (82 ) — — Total interest expense 1,603 — — 1,753 3,356 Net interest income (expense) 42,437 54,599 4,750 (1,707 ) 100,079 Credit loss expense (benefit) (2,870 ) 1,949 354 1,068 501 Net interest income after credit loss expense 45,307 52,650 4,396 (2,775 ) 99,578 Noninterest income 5,995 1,871 3,242 13 11,121 Noninterest expense 41,708 21,389 14,333 1,134 78,564 Operating income (loss) $ 9,594 $ 33,132 $ (6,695 ) $ (3,896 ) $ 32,135





(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2021 Banking Factoring Payments Corporate Consolidated Total interest income $ 45,534 $ 58,042 $ 4,154 $ 49 $ 107,779 Intersegment interest allocations 2,272 (2,178 ) (94 ) — — Total interest expense 1,980 — — 1,742 3,722 Net interest income (expense) 45,826 55,864 4,060 (1,693 ) 104,057 Credit loss expense (benefit) 171 1,600 (110 ) 347 2,008 Net interest income after credit loss expense 45,655 54,264 4,170 (2,040 ) 102,049 Noninterest income 8,308 2,295 3,209 447 14,259 Noninterest expense 46,617 22,335 13,376 676 83,004 Operating income (loss) $ 7,346 $ 34,224 $ (5,997 ) $ (2,269 ) $ 33,304

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Factored receivable period end balance $ 1,666,530,000 $ 1,546,361,000 $ 1,479,989,000 $ 1,284,314,000 $ 1,118,988,000 Yield on average receivable balance 14.16 % 14.42 % 13.75 % 14.99 % 13.85 % Current quarter charge-off rate(1) 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.24 % 0.04 % 3.95 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 90 % 90 % 90 % 91 % 90 % Interest income, including fees $ 56,374,000 $ 58,042,000 $ 47,222,000 $ 44,653,000 $ 35,824,000 Non-interest income(2) 1,871,000 2,295,000 1,557,000 2,742,000 1,757,000 Factored receivable total revenue 58,245,000 60,337,000 48,779,000 47,395,000 37,581,000 Average net funds employed 1,451,984,000 1,442,551,000 1,235,610,000 1,072,405,000 936,528,000 Yield on average net funds employed 16.27 % 16.59 % 15.66 % 17.73 % 16.27 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 4,041,883,000 $ 4,032,585,000 $ 3,531,811,000 $ 3,068,262,000 $ 2,492,468,000 Number of invoices purchased 1,604,012 1,669,387 1,535,321 1,401,695 1,188,678 Average invoice size $ 2,520 $ 2,416 $ 2,300 $ 2,189 $ 2,097 Average invoice size - transportation $ 2,401 $ 2,291 $ 2,195 $ 2,090 $ 1,974 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 5,495 $ 5,648 $ 4,944 $ 4,701 $ 4,775 Metrics above include assets and deposits held for sale.





(1) March 31, 2021 includes a $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition, which contributed approximately 3.94% to the net charge-off rate for the quarter. (2) Total factoring segment non-interest income was $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. March 31, 2021 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $4.7 million gain on our indemnification asset.

Information pertaining to our payments segment, which includes only our TriumphPay division, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:



March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Factored receivable period end balance $ 178,879,000 $ 153,176,000 $ 127,039,000 $ 113,985,000 $ 89,730,000 Interest income $ 4,832,000 $ 4,154,000 $ 3,295,000 $ 2,675,000 $ 1,969,000 Noninterest income 3,242,000 3,209,000 3,086,000 1,083,000 73,000 Total revenue $ 8,074,000 $ 7,363,000 $ 6,381,000 $ 3,758,000 $ 2,042,000 Pre-tax operating income (loss) $ (6,695,000 ) $ (5,997,000 ) $ (5,184,000 ) $ (7,441,000 ) $ (2,552,000 ) Interest expense 82,000 94,000 111,000 139,000 167,000 Depreciation and software amortization expense 108,000 57,000 77,000 68,000 65,000 Intangible amortization expense 1,490,000 1,489,000 1,490,000 497,000 — Earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization $ (5,015,000 ) $ (4,357,000 ) $ (3,506,000 ) $ (6,737,000 ) $ (2,320,000 ) Transaction costs — — — 2,992,000 — Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(1) $ (5,015,000 ) $ (4,357,000 ) $ (3,506,000 ) $ (3,745,000 ) $ (2,320,000 ) Number of invoices processed 3,978,174 4,027,680 3,760,948 3,165,119 2,529,673 Amount of payments processed $ 5,700,849,000 $ 5,242,051,000 $ 4,191,424,000 $ 3,426,808,000 $ 2,301,632,000

(1) Earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a supplemental measure to evaluate the performance of our Payments segment. Adjusted EBITDA excludes material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities and is a non-GAAP financial measure used to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the segment's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items that are unrelated to our core business.



Deposits summarized as of:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Non-interest bearing demand $ 1,859,376 $ 1,925,370 $ 2,020,984 $ 1,803,552 $ 1,637,653 Interest bearing demand 782,859 830,019 795,234 760,874 729,364 Individual retirement accounts 70,311 83,410 86,012 87,052 89,748 Money market 526,324 520,358 472,242 395,035 402,070 Savings 448,878 504,146 483,946 474,163 464,035 Certificates of deposit 431,243 533,206 574,539 612,730 740,694 Brokered time deposits 2,752 40,125 117,064 306,975 516,006 Other brokered deposits 210,043 210,045 272,554 285,069 210,095 Total deposits $ 4,331,786 $ 4,646,679 $ 4,822,575 $ 4,725,450 $ 4,789,665

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 273,742 $ 128 0.19 % $ 361,059 $ 141 0.15 % Taxable securities 170,051 1,083 2.58 % 142,658 1,266 3.52 % Tax-exempt securities 14,789 95 2.61 % 26,691 172 2.56 % FHLB and other restricted stock 9,993 76 3.08 % 5,170 25 1.92 % Loans 4,813,857 102,053 8.60 % 4,851,171 106,175 8.68 % Total interest earning assets $ 5,282,432 $ 103,435 7.94 % $ 5,386,749 $ 107,779 7.94 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 560,887 593,013 Total assets $ 5,843,319 $ 5,979,762 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 833,297 $ 443 0.22 % $ 825,784 $ 486 0.23 % Individual retirement accounts 82,692 104 0.51 % 84,966 115 0.54 % Money market 538,553 282 0.21 % 486,939 261 0.21 % Savings 509,728 191 0.15 % 493,796 190 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 518,399 584 0.46 % 550,746 647 0.47 % Brokered time deposits 1,668 — — % 33,263 9 0.11 % Other brokered deposits 231,378 (43 ) (0.08 %) 299,290 199 0.26 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,715,715 1,561 0.23 % 2,774,784 1,907 0.27 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 63,889 41 0.26 % 38,967 24 0.24 % Subordinated notes 107,039 1,299 4.92 % 106,847 1,297 4.82 % Junior subordinated debentures 40,661 454 4.53 % 40,530 444 4.35 % Other borrowings 5,090 1 0.08 % 62,143 50 0.32 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 2,932,394 $ 3,356 0.46 % $ 3,023,271 $ 3,722 0.49 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,938,667 2,022,973 Other liabilities 91,309 81,835 Total equity 880,949 851,683 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,843,319 $ 5,979,762 Net interest income $ 100,079 $ 104,057 Interest spread 7.48 % 7.45 % Net interest margin 7.68 % 7.66 %

(1) Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

(2) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

(4) Average rates have been annualized.





Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, summarized for the quarters ended:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Average Banking loans $ 3,032,745 $ 3,112,072 $ 3,299,152 $ 3,516,747 $ 3,722,895 Average Factoring receivables 1,614,462 1,597,091 1,362,856 1,195,209 1,048,968 Average Payments receivables 166,650 142,008 115,401 102,094 76,412 Average total loans $ 4,813,857 $ 4,851,171 $ 4,777,409 $ 4,814,050 $ 4,848,275 Banking yield 5.46 % 5.61 % 5.40 % 5.25 % 5.31 % Factoring yield 14.16 % 14.42 % 13.75 % 14.99 % 13.85 % Payments yield 11.76 % 11.61 % 11.33 % 10.51 % 10.45 % Total loan yield 8.60 % 8.68 % 7.92 % 7.77 % 7.24 %

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,528 $ 25,839 $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 Transaction costs — — — 2,992 — Tax effect of adjustments — — — (715 ) — Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 23,528 $ 25,839 $ 23,627 $ 29,457 $ 33,122 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,371,868 25,390,733 25,227,963 25,209,007 25,170,938 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.02 $ 0.94 $ 1.17 $ 1.32 Average total stockholders' equity $ 880,949 $ 851,683 $ 818,022 $ 786,404 $ 746,849 Average preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Average total common stockholders' equity 835,949 806,683 773,022 741,404 701,849 Average goodwill and other intangibles (275,378 ) (278,528 ) (284,970 ) (220,310 ) (188,980 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 560,571 $ 528,155 $ 488,052 $ 521,094 $ 512,869 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,528 $ 25,839 $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 Average tangible common equity 560,571 528,155 488,052 521,094 512,869 Return on average tangible common equity 17.02 % 19.41 % 19.21 % 20.92 % 26.19 % Net interest income $ 100,079 $ 104,057 $ 91,771 $ 90,282 $ 83,020 Non-interest income 11,121 14,259 12,055 13,896 14,291 Operating revenue $ 111,200 $ 118,316 $ 103,826 $ 104,178 $ 97,311 Non-interest expenses $ 78,564 $ 83,004 $ 72,813 $ 70,798 $ 60,892 Transaction costs — — — (2,992 ) — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 78,564 $ 83,004 $ 72,813 $ 67,806 $ 60,892 Adjusted efficiency ratio 70.65 % 70.16 % 70.13 % 65.09 % 62.57 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 78,564 $ 83,004 $ 72,813 $ 70,798 $ 60,892 Transaction costs — — — (2,992 ) — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 78,564 $ 83,004 $ 72,813 $ 67,806 $ 60,892 Total non-interest income $ 11,121 $ 14,259 $ 12,055 $ 13,896 $ 14,291 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 67,443 $ 68,745 $ 60,758 $ 53,910 $ 46,601 Average total assets $ 5,843,319 $ 5,979,762 $ 6,020,631 $ 6,093,805 $ 6,013,668 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 4.68 % 4.56 % 4.00 % 3.55 % 3.14 % Total stockholders' equity $ 886,665 $ 858,864 $ 820,674 $ 792,388 $ 764,004 Preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Total common stockholders' equity 841,665 813,864 775,674 747,388 719,004 Goodwill and other intangibles (269,119 ) (276,856 ) (280,055 ) (286,567 ) (188,006 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 572,546 $ 537,008 $ 495,619 $ 460,821 $ 530,998 Common shares outstanding 25,161,690 25,158,879 25,123,342 25,109,703 24,882,929 Tangible book value per share $ 22.75 $ 21.34 $ 19.73 $ 18.35 $ 21.34 Total assets at end of period $ 6,076,434 $ 5,956,250 $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 Goodwill and other intangibles (269,119 ) (276,856 ) (280,055 ) (286,567 ) (188,006 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 5,807,315 $ 5,679,394 $ 5,744,480 $ 5,729,310 $ 5,911,622 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 9.86 % 9.46 % 8.63 % 8.04 % 8.98 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Loan discount accretion $ 1,536 $ 1,674 $ 1,953 $ 2,161 $ 3,501

3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.





Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com

214-365-6930