John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 operating results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time). Third quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-866-374-5140 from the U.S. or 1-404-400-0571 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 99610441#.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com .

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.