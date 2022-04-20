Landstar System Reports All-Time Quarterly Record Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.34 in the 2022 First Quarter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported record quarterly revenue of $1.971 billion in the 2022 first quarter, a 53 percent increase over revenue of $1.288 billion in the 2021 first quarter; quarterly net income of $124.8 million, an increase of 62 percent over net income of $77.2 million in the 2021 first quarter; and quarterly diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) of $3.34, an increase of 66 percent compared to $2.01 in the 2021 first quarter. To put these 2022 first quarter results into perspective, the Company’s revenue, net income, and DEPS were the highest amounts achieved in any quarter in Landstar history, surpassing the prior record amounts established in the 2021 fourth quarter.



Gross profit in the 2022 first quarter was $214.6 million, an all-time quarterly record, compared to $147.1 million in the 2021 first quarter. Variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) also reached an all-time quarterly record of $270.5 million in the 2022 first quarter, 43 percent above 2021 first quarter variable contribution of $189.2 million. A reconciliation of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2022 and 2021 first quarters is provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 51 percent and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 45 percent. During the 2022 first quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 694,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $109.3 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,306,450 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share payable on May 27, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2022. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2022 first quarter was $1,751.3 million, or 89 percent of revenue, compared to $1,193.5 million, or 93 percent of revenue, in the 2021 first quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2022 first quarter was $1,081.2 million, compared to $729.4 million in the 2021 first quarter, an increase of 48 percent. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2022 first quarter was $408.8 million, compared to $297.5 million in the 2021 first quarter, an increase of 37 percent. Revenue from other truck transportation in the 2022 first quarter was $227.6 million, compared to $140.9 million in the 2021 first quarter, an increase of 61 percent. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers in the 2022 first quarter was $194.7 million, or 10 percent of revenue, compared to $79.3 million, or 6 percent of revenue, in the 2021 first quarter, an increase of 146 percent.

“I am very pleased overall with Landstar’s 2022 first quarter performance, as the Company continued to perform at record levels. The 2022 first quarter once again set a new standard for the best quarterly financial performance in Landstar history. Revenue, gross profit, variable contribution, net income and diluted earnings per share were each all-time quarterly records. The increase in truck revenue per load and the number of loads hauled via truck over the 2021 first quarter represent very strong, balanced growth. Remarkably, for the first time in Landstar history, February truck revenue per load was higher than in the preceding December,” said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni.

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 28, 2022, through the first 8 weeks of the Company’s 2022 first fiscal quarter as compared to the first 8 weeks of the Company’s 2021 first fiscal quarter, revenue per load on loads hauled via truck increased 27 percent and the number of loads hauled via truck increased 24 percent. The Company also noted in the February 28 Form 8-K that two of the largest Landstar independent commission sales agencies, as measured by Landstar revenue generated in fiscal year 2021, maintain administrative operations in Ukraine that could be significantly disrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Consistent with the estimated amounts set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K subsequently filed by the Company on April 5, 2022, during the Company’s 2022 first quarter compared to the 2021 first quarter, revenue per load on loads hauled via truck increased 22 percent and the number of loads hauled via truck increased 20 percent. The Company attributes the decrease in the year-over-year growth rate of revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the 13-week 2022 first quarter compared to that of the first 8 weeks of the 2022 first quarter to a more difficult year-over-year comparison in March. Prior year March experienced an atypical increase in truck revenue per load of 11 percent on a sequential basis from fiscal February 2021 to fiscal March 2021. The decrease in the year-over-year growth rate of loads hauled via truck in the 2022 first quarter compared to that of the first 8 weeks of the 2022 first fiscal quarter was attributable to (1) the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although as disclosed in the April 5 Form 8-K, first quarter truck load volumes arranged by the two independent commission sales agencies with significant administrative operations based in Ukraine were significantly less impacted than initially anticipated by the Company, and (2) an atypical increase in the number of loads hauled via truck from fiscal February 2021 to fiscal March 2021 that resulted from severe winter weather experienced during the last week of fiscal February 2021.

Gattoni continued, “Over the trailing 12 month period, Landstar’s financial performance has been unparalleled in our history. As a result, our prior year comparisons will become more challenging as we move further into 2022. Moreover, the headwinds relating to inflation and a potential shift in consumer spending, as well as potential impacts relating to the war in Ukraine, make it difficult to predict the future direction of the U.S. freight transportation environment. Nevertheless, throughout March and through the first few weeks of the 2022 second quarter, customer demand for our freight transportation services remained strong.”

In March 2022, revenue per load for loads hauled via truck was approximately equal to that of February 2022 even though the cost of a gallon of diesel fuel increased approximately $1, or 27%, from February to March. This suggests a decrease in revenue per load (excluding fuel) in March compared to February on loads hauled via truck brokerage carriers, as the cost of fuel is often reflected in all-in rates billed by Landstar to customers on loads hauled by truck brokerage carriers and included in the Company’s revenue. Notably though, revenue per load on loads hauled by BCOs only experienced a slight decrease in March compared to February. In this regard it is important to note that revenue per load on loads hauled by BCOs is typically less sensitive to changes in the cost of diesel fuel as fuel surcharges billed to customers on freight hauled by BCOs are paid 100% by Landstar to the hauling BCO and not included in the Company’s revenue.

Gattoni further stated, “Currently, overall truck revenue per load is trending at levels similar to March. Although it is difficult to predict what may occur with respect to prices for diesel fuel going forward, we expect a relatively stable revenue per load environment to continue throughout the 2022 second quarter. As such, I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the 2022 second quarter to be in a mid-teen percentage range above the 2021 second quarter. As I previously noted, we enter the second quarter with continued strong demand for our services but also with more difficult year-over-prior-year period comparisons ahead of us. Assuming these conditions continue through the 2022 second quarter, I expect the number of loads hauled via truck to increase over the 2021 second quarter in a range of 11 percent to 13 percent. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2022 second quarter to be in a range of $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2022 second quarter, I would anticipate DEPS to be in a range of $3.22 to $3.32. This range of DEPS includes insurance and claims expense estimated at 4.2 percent of BCO revenue.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2021 fiscal year; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2021 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 26, March 27, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,970,599 $ 1,287,534 Investment income 721 684 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 1,550,330 998,285 Commissions to agents 149,778 100,009 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 11,141 7,642 Insurance and claims 30,768 21,505 Selling, general and administrative 52,713 45,408 Depreciation and amortization 13,757 12,101 Total costs and expenses 1,808,487 1,184,950 Operating income 162,833 103,268 Interest and debt expense 1,123 1,042 Income before income taxes 161,710 102,226 Income taxes 36,871 24,986 Net income $ 124,839 $ 77,240 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.34 $ 2.01 Average diluted shares outstanding 37,418,000 38,404,000 Dividends per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.21





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 26, December 25, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,025 $ 215,522 Short-term investments 35,679 35,778 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $7,940 and $7,074 1,223,123 1,154,314 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $8,838 and $8,125 123,231 101,124 Other current assets 10,441 16,162 Total current assets 1,538,499 1,522,900 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $356,988 and $344,099 307,044 317,386 Goodwill 40,945 40,768 Other assets 159,325 164,411 Total assets $ 2,045,813 $ 2,045,465 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 96,215 $ 116,478 Accounts payable 626,337 604,130 Current maturities of long-term debt 34,983 36,561 Insurance claims 52,644 46,896 Dividends payable - 75,387 Accrued income taxes 50,280 18,403 Other current liabilities 89,793 112,128 Total current liabilities 950,252 1,009,983 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 137,289 75,243 Insurance claims 51,132 49,509 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 50,991 48,720 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,370,151 and 68,232,975 684 682 Additional paid-in capital 248,230 255,148 Retained earnings 2,432,699 2,317,184 Cost of 31,242,818 and 30,539,235 shares of common stock in treasury (1,816,149 ) (1,705,601 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,315 ) (5,403 ) Total shareholders' equity 856,149 862,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,045,813 $ 2,045,465





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 26, March 27, 2022 2021 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,081,206 $ 729,402 Unsided/platform equipment 408,757 297,485 Less-than-truckload 33,720 25,670 Other truck transportation (1) 227,601 140,932 Total truck transportation 1,751,284 1,193,489 Rail intermodal 42,688 31,708 Ocean and air cargo carriers 152,057 47,600 Other (2) 24,570 14,737 $ 1,970,599 $ 1,287,534 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation $ 727,574 $ 560,114 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 376,268 321,212 Unsided/platform equipment 131,829 114,263 Less-than-truckload 47,843 40,692 Other truck transportation (1) 85,930 59,663 Total truck transportation 641,870 535,830 Rail intermodal 12,630 11,700 Ocean and air cargo carriers 11,560 9,230 666,060 556,760 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation 262,240 245,950 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,873 $ 2,271 Unsided/platform equipment 3,101 2,604 Less-than-truckload 705 631 Other truck transportation (1) 2,649 2,362 Total truck transportation 2,728 2,227 Rail intermodal 3,380 2,710 Ocean and air cargo carriers 13,154 5,157 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,774 $ 2,277 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 37 % 44 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 52 % 49 % Rail intermodal 2 % 2 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 8 % 4 % Other 1 % 1 % March 26, March 27, 2022 2021 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (3) 11,089 10,498 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (4) 68,859 49,538 Other approved 28,094 23,246 96,953 72,784 Total available truck capacity providers 108,042 83,282 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3) 11,935 11,268 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee. (2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.



