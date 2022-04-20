Colombia Data Center Market to Reach $380 Million by 2027. Around $273 Million Investment Opportunities in the Next 5 Years – Arizton

Chicago, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the Colombia data center market will grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2021-2027. The presence of colocation data centers is higher in Bogota, followed by Barranquilla. In Colombia, retail colocation dominates the market with over 90% share of the total colocation revenue in the country.



Colombia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) (2021) $380 Million MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) (2027) $653 Million MARKET SIZE (AREA) (2027) 117 Thousand Sq. Ft MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) (2027) 25 MW COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) (2027) $110 Million CAGR (2022-2027) Over 9% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standard

Key Insights

Colombia is evolving as a digital hub in Latin America, with increased initiatives from the government for digitalization and automation. Other driving factors include an increase in cloud adoption, increasing connectivity, and advanced technology adoption.

Columbia’s data center investment landscape is led by Bogota, with 14 data center facilities contributing to over 85% of the existing colocation capacity. Other cities witnessing significant data center investments include Medellín, Barranquilla, and Cali.

The government is actively working to bring in data center investment, such as the launch of the National Development Plan 2018-2022 for digital transformation in the country, and announcements of regulations for digitalization and automation in the country.

In 2021, Equinix, HostDime, and GlobeNet were prominent data center colocation providers. Telecom operators such as InterNexa and GlobeNet are investing in edge data centers.

Colombia has over ten Free Trade Zones, including Rionegro (Medellin), Pacific (Cali), La Candelaria (Cartagena), Quindio, Santa Marta, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Palmaseca (Cali) and Arauca, which expect to attract data center facilities in the coming years.

In Colombia, renewable energy sources include hydropower, solar energy, biomass, geothermal, and wind energy. Colombia is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 compared to 2014.

Trends & Drivers

In Brazil, the revenue generated from public cloud is expected to be around $3.5 billion in 2022. SaaS will be the leading revenue generator in 2022.

The implementation of AI in data centers has various benefits, such as lower chances of human errors, early detection of glitches, increasing efficiency of data center cooling infrastructure, and substitution for humans in data centers with a lack of labor availability.

In Brazil, COVID-19 introduced a remote working model for corporates and individuals, which generated huge amounts of data. This led to a boom in the data center market.



Investment Analysis

Lumen Technologies and Huawei has planned major data center expansions across Central and Latin America countries, which will also boost investments in the Colombia market during the next 3-5 years.

Colombia is a growing gaming market in Latin America, followed by Brazil and Mexico. In 2020, the total number of gamers in the country stood at around 9 million and is expected to reach around 12 million by 2024. This in turn, will increase data generation which will lead to increased requirement for data centers for processing and storage.

The growing adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers, creating lucrative opportunities for market vendors.





