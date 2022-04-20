Martinrea Named 2022 Automotive News Pace Award Finalist for Graphene-Enhanced Products

VAUGHAN, Ontario, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, has been named a 2022 Automotive News Pace Awards finalist for its brake lines with graphene-reinforced materials.



Graphene is a 2-Dimensional Nanomaterial that is stronger than steel and offers benefits in flexibility, durability, and weight. Martinrea recognized the potential of graphene and developed this revolutionary product called GrapheneGuard™, a patented, propriety coating made by incorporating graphene into nylon. Martinrea's Brake Lines with GrapheneGuard™ marks the first use of graphene in an automotive brake line application and demonstrates the significant benefits of the material, including up to a 25% weight savings, industry-leading abrasion protection, and improved strength and chemical resistance.

Martinrea has invested significantly in graphene initiatives, and is the largest shareholder of NanoXplore Inc., the largest producer of graphene in the world.

Judged by an independent panel of technologists, the PACE Awards are recognized worldwide as the industry benchmark for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance.

“We are honoured to be recognized by Automotive News for our Brake Lines with GrapheneGuard™,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being named a finalist reflects our commitment to developing innovative solutions, as well as delivering the highest quality products to meet our customers' needs.”

The Automotive News PACE Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Monday, September 19, 2022.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com . Follow Martinrea on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing

E-mail: deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com

Tel: 248.392.9727

Mobile: 586.634.1766