CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2022

ONTARIO, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $45.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $47.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $63.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.31 for the first quarter, compared to $0.35 for the prior quarter and $0.47 for the same period last year. The first quarter of 2022 included $2.5 million in provision for credit losses, compared to $19.5 million of provision recaptured in the first quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 did not include a recapture of or provision for credit losses. Net income of $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 8.24%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 13.08%, and an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.06%. Our net interest margin, tax equivalent (“NIM”), was 2.90% for the first quarter of 2022, while our efficiency ratio was 46.93%, or 42.38% when $5.6 million of acquisition expenses are excluded.

On January 7, 2022, we completed the acquisition of Suncrest Bank (“Suncrest”). Our financial statements for the first quarter included 83 days of Suncrest operations, post-merger. At close, Citizens Business Bank acquired loans with a fair value of $774.5 million, assumed $512.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $669.8 million of interest-bearing deposits.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “We produced $45.6 million in net income during the first quarter, which is a testament to our committed associates and the consistency and focus to executing our core strategies . We also closed and integrated the acquisition of Suncrest Bank, while continuing to organically grow our core loans and deposits. The results demonstrate our ongoing commitment to our customers in the face of rising interest rates, labor constraints, and geopolitical turmoil resulting in inflation and supply chain disruptions. We continue to build on our long track record as a safe, sound, and secure financial institution.”

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 112,840 $ 102,395 $ 103,468 (Provision for) recapture of credit losses (2,500 ) - 19,500 Noninterest income 11,264 12,385 13,681 Noninterest expense (58,238 ) (47,980 ) (47,163 ) Income taxes (17,806 ) (19,104 ) (25,593 ) Net earnings $ 45,560 $ 47,696 $ 63,893 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 NIM 2.90 % 2.79 % 3.18 % ROAA 1.06 % 1.18 % 1.79 % ROAE 8.24 % 9.05 % 12.75 % ROATCE 13.08 % 13.89 % 19.85 % Efficiency ratio 46.93 % 41.80 % 40.26 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.36 % 1.19 % 1.32 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $112.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. This represented a $10.4 million, or 10.20%, increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, and a $9.4 million, or 9.06%, increase from the first quarter of 2021. Total interest income was $114.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, which was $10.6 million, or 10.21%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2021 and $8.6 million, or 8.13%, higher than the same period last year. Total interest income and fees on loans for the first quarter of 2022 of $89.5 million increased $4.8 million, or 5.64%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, and decreased $2.3 million, or 2.54%, from the first quarter of 2021. The decline in interest income and fees on loans year-over-year was primarily due to lower loan yields of 23 basis points, resulting from the low interest rate environment in 2021. Total investment income of $23.5 million increased $5.7 million, or 31.94%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased $10.4 million, or 79.36%, from the first quarter of 2021. Investment income growth resulted from higher levels of investment securities and higher yields. Interest expense increased $124,000 or 10.92%, from the prior quarter, due to growth in average interest bearing deposits of approximately $740 million. Although average interest-bearing deposits grew by approximately $1 billion, interest expense decreased $796,000, or 38.72%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease in interest expense resulted from lower cost of funds, which declined to 3 basis points for the first quarter of 2022 from 7 basis point for the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.90% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.79% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021. The 11 basis point increase in our net interest margin was due to an 11 basis point increase in our earning asset yield, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the earning asset yield was primarily due to an 18 basis point increase in security yields for the recent quarter and a quarter-over-quarter change in the composition of average earning assets, with investments growing from 32.87% to 36.19% of earnings assets, while funds held at the Federal Reserve declined from 13.7% to 10.4%. We deployed some of our excess liquidity at the end of 2021 into additional investment securities by purchasing approximately $1.17 billion in securities during the first quarter of 2022, with expected yields of approximately 2.37%. Interest and fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was approximately $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. After excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income and the impact from PPP loans (“core loan yield”), our core loan yields increased from 4.08% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.11% in the most recent quarter. The 28 basis point decline in net interest margin, compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of a 32 basis point decline in earning asset yield. The decrease in earning asset yield was impacted by a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 53.25% of earning assets on average for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 62.25% for the first quarter of 2021, as well as lower loan yields. The decline in interest rates since the start of the pandemic has had a negative impact on loan yields, which, after excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income and the impact from PPP loans, our core loan yield declined by 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, interest and fee income from PPP loans declined by $7.5 million from $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Total cost of funds of 0.03% for the first quarter of 2022 was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased from 0.07% for the year ago quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the 4 basis points decrease in cost of funds was the result of a 9 basis point decline in the cost of interest bearing deposits, as well as noninterest-bearing deposits growing on average by $1.48 billion. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 61.48% of total deposits during the current quarter.

Earning Asset and Deposit Growth

On average, earning assets grew by $1.22 billion and by $2.68 billion, compared to the fourth and first quarters of 2021, respectively. Of the $1.22 billion quarter-over-quarter increase in earning assets, $930.9 million represented an increase in average investment securities, and average loans increased by $666.7 million which included approximately $775 million in loans acquired from Suncrest on January 7, 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, average investments increased by $2.44 billion. Average loans increased by $230.2 million from the first quarter of 2021, which included a $721.7 million decrease in PPP loans on average. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew on average by $394.7 million, or 4.74%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $760 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, total deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $2.63 billion, or 21.51%.

Three Months Ended SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Yield on average investment securities (TE) 1.70 % 1.52 % 1.65 % Yield on average loans 4.27 % 4.29 % 4.50 % Core Loan Yield [1] 4.11 % 4.08 % 4.23 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 2.93 % 2.82 % 3.24 % Cost of funds 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.07 % Net interest margin (TE) 2.90 % 2.79 % 3.18 % Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Total investment securities $ 5,776,440 36.19 % $ 4,845,498 32.87 % $ 3,333,593 25.09 % Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 1,666,473 10.44 % 2,045,124 13.87 % 1,664,193 12.53 % Loans 8,500,436 53.25 % 7,833,741 53.14 % 8,270,282 62.25 % Total interest-earning assets 15,962,282 $ 14,742,051 13,285,756 [1] Represents yield on average loans excluding the impact of discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income and PPP loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

The first quarter of 2022 included $2.5 million in provision for credit losses. There was no provision or recapture of provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. A $19.5 million recapture of provision for credit losses was recorded in the first quarter of 2021, resulting from improvements in our economic forecast of certain macroeconomic variables after reflecting $23.5 million in provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 due to the severe economic forecast at that time as a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the acquisition of Suncrest, we recorded a provision for credit loss of $4.9 million on January 7, 2022 for the acquired loans that were not considered purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”). At March 31, 2022, we recorded a recapture of provision of $2.4 million due to improvements in underlying loan characteristics and the net impact of changes in the economic forecast of certain macroeconomic variables from the end of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposits increased by $574,000, or 12.8% over the fourth quarter of 2021 and grew by $1.1 million, or 27% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021. Trust and investment services income decreased by $290,000 in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 but grew by $211,000 year-over-year. Swap fee income declined by $215,000 year-over-year. The first quarter of 2022 included $508,000 in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies, compared to $391,000 and $3.5 million in death benefits for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $890,000 for recovery of an acquired loan charged off prior to a previous acquisition and a $700,000 net gain on the sale of an OREO property.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $58.2 million, compared to $48.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $47.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. The $10.3 million quarter-over-quarter increase included a $3.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, which included additional compensation related expenses for the newly hired and former Suncrest associates. Occupancy and equipment increased by $749,000 quarter-over-quarter due to the addition of 7 banking centers resulting from the acquisition of Suncrest. Acquisition expense related to the merger of Suncrest was $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $153,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.36% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.32% for the first quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 46.93%, compared to 41.80% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 40.26% for the first quarter of 2021. If acquisition expense is excluded, noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 1.23% and the efficiency ratio was 42.38% for the first quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 28.10%, compared with 28.60% for the same period of 2021. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $17.54 billion at March 31, 2022. This represented an increase of $1.66 billion, or 10.42%, from total assets of $15.88 billion at December 31, 2021. Interest-earning assets of $16.1 billion at March 31, 2022 increased by $1.42 billion, or 9.70%, when compared with $14.68 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $900.2 million increase in investment securities and a $704.0 million increase in total loans, partially offset by a $160.5 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased by $2.70 billion, or 18.18%, from total assets of $14.84 billion at March 31, 2021. Interest-earning assets increased by $2.49 billion, or 18.24%, when compared with $13.62 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in interest-earning assets included a $2.11 billion increase in investment securities, a $298.6 million increase in total loans and a $96.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. The increase in total loans included a $776.5 million decrease in PPP loans with a remaining outstanding balance totaling $121.2 million as of March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $769.4 million from December 31, 2021 and by $1.08 billion from March 31, 2021.

On January 7, 2022, we completed the acquisition of Suncrest with approximately $1.4 billion in total assets, acquired at fair value, and 7 banking centers. The increase in total assets at March 31, 2022 included $765.9 million of acquired net loans, $131 million of investment securities, and $9 million in bank-owned life insurance. The acquisition resulted in $102.1 million of goodwill and $3.9 million in core deposit premium. Net cash proceeds were used to fund the $39.6 million in cash paid to the former shareholders of Suncrest as part of the merger consideration.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $6.01 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $900.2 million, or 17.62%, from $5.11 billion at December 31, 2021 and an increase of $2.11 billion, or 54.13%, from $3.90 billion at March 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2022, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.36 billion, an increase of $436.8 million, or 22.68%, from December 31, 2021 and a $1.28 billion increase, or 117.37%, from March 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2022, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $3.65 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $203.4 million. AFS securities increased by $463.4 million, or 14.55%, from $3.18 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased by $835.0 million, or 29.69%, from March 31, 2021.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $5.07 billion or approximately 84% of the total investment securities at March 31, 2022. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government. In addition, we had $570.3 million of Government Agency securities (HTM) at March 31, 2022, that represent approximately 10% of the total investment securities.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $370.3 million as of March 31, 2022, or approximately 6% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 35 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Minnesota at 13.28%, Texas at 9.96%, California at 9.01%, Washington at 7.84%, Ohio at 7.49%, and Massachusetts at 7.43%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.59 billion at March 31, 2022 increased by $704.0 million, or 8.92%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in total loans included $774.5 million of loans acquired from Suncrest in the first quarter of 2022. After adjusting for acquired loans, seasonality and forgiveness of PPP loans, our core loans grew by $144.5 million, or 1.97%, from the end of the fourth quarter, or approximately 8% annualized. The $144.5 million core loan growth included $100.3 million in commercial real estate loans, $27.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, $14.2 million in SFR mortgage loans, $2.5 million in SBA loans, and $5.7 million in other loans, partially offset by a decrease of $5.5 million in construction loans. The majority of the $110.1 million decrease in dairy & livestock loans was seasonal.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.59 billion at March 31, 2022 increased by $298.6 million, or 3.60%, from March 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $1.075 billion, or 14.54%, from the end of the first quarter of 2021. After adjusting for acquired loans and forgiveness of PPP loans, our core loans grew by $340.3 million, or 4.60%, from the end of the first quarter of 2021. Commercial real estate loans grew by $293.2 million, commercial and industrial loans increased $86.6 million, dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans grew by $16.2 million, and municipal lease financings increased by $5.9 million. This core loan growth was partially offset by decreases of $39.6 million in construction loans, $16.6 million in SBA loans, and $4.9 million in consumer and other loans.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2022, we experienced credit charge-offs of $16,000 and total recoveries of $11,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $5,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $76.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $65.0 million at December 31, 2021 and $71.8 million at March 31, 2021. The ACL was increased by $11.1 million in 2022, including $8.6 million for the acquired Suncrest PCD loans and a $2.5 million provision for credit losses. At March 31, 2022, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.89%. This compares to 0.82% and 0.87% at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. When PPP loans are excluded, the ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.90% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.84% at December 31, 2021 and 0.97% at March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus nonperforming TDR loans, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus OREO, are highlighted below.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Nonperforming loans Commercial real estate $ 7,055 $ 3,607 $ 7,395 SBA 1,575 1,034 2,412 SBA - PPP 2 - - Commercial and industrial 1,771 1,714 2,967 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 2,655 - 259 SFR mortgage 167 380 424 Consumer and other loans 40 158 312 Total $ 13,265 $ 6,893 $ 13,769 % of Total loans 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.17 % OREO Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 1,575 SFR mortgage - - - Total $ - $ - $ 1,575 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,265 $ 6,893 $ 15,344 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.10 % Past due 30-89 days Commercial real estate $ 565 $ 438 $ 178 SBA 549 979 258 Commercial and industrial 6 - 952 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 1,099 - - SFR mortgage 403 1,040 266 Consumer and other loans - - 21 Total $ 2,622 $ 2,457 $ 1,675 % of Total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Classified Loans $ 64,108 $ 56,102 $ 69,710

Of the $13.27 million in nonperforming loans, $4.2 million were acquired from Suncrest. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $8.0 million quarter-over-quarter. Total classified loans at March 31, 2022 included $17.5 million of classified loans acquired from Suncrest. Excluding the $17.5 million of acquired classified Suncrest loans, classified loans decreased $9.5 million quarter-over-quarter and included a $10.5 million decrease in classified commercial real estate loans and a $1.6 million decrease in classified commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a $2.8 million increase in classified dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $14.49 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $598.9 million totaled $15.09 billion at March 31, 2022. This represented an increase of $1.47 billion, or 10.78%, when compared with $13.62 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $2.50 billion, or 19.88% when compared with $12.59 billion at March 31, 2021.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $9.11 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 12.38%, when compared to $8.10 billion at December 30, 2021 and an increase of $1.53 billion, or 20.18%, when compared to $7.58 billion at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits were 62.86% of total deposits, compared to 62.45% at December 31, 2021 and 62.74% at March 31, 2021.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.08 billion at March 31, 2022. This represented an overall decrease of $6.5 million from total equity of $2.08 billion at December 31, 2021. Increases to equity included $197.1 million for issuance of 8.6 million shares to acquire Suncrest and $45.6 million in net earnings. Decreases included $25.5 million in cash dividends and a $142.3 million decrease in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the decline in market value of available-for-sale securities. During the first quarter of 2022, we executed on a $70 million accelerated stock repurchase program and retired 2,544,298 shares of common stock, or approximately 80% of the estimated shares repurchased under the program. We also repurchased, under our 10b5-1 stock repurchase plan, 536,010 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $23.40, totaling $12.5 million. Our tangible book value per share at March 31, 2022 was $9.05.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0 % 8.7 % 9.2 % 9.8 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0 % 13.6 % 14.9 % 14.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5 % 13.6 % 14.9 % 15.1 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5 % 14.4 % 15.6 % 16.1 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.7 % 9.2 % 9.4 %

CitizensTrust

As of March 31, 2022 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.34 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.49 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million for the same period of 2021. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Merger Update

On January 7, 2022, the Company completed the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) transaction whereby Suncrest merged with and into the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Citizens Business Bank (“Citizens”), in accordance with the terms and conditions of that certain Agreement and Plan of Reorganization and Merger (“Merger Agreement”), dated as of July 27, 2021, by and among the Company, Citizens and Suncrest, in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $237 million in aggregate, or $18.63 per Suncrest share based on CVB Financial Corp.’s closing stock price of $22.87 on January 7, 2022. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Company issued approximately 8.6 million shares of Company common stock and approximately $39.6 million in aggregate cash consideration, including cash paid out in settlement of outstanding incentive stock option awards at Suncrest.

Suncrest Bank, previously headquartered in Visalia, California, had seven branch locations and two loan production offices in California’s Central Valley and the Sacramento area, which opened as Citizens Business Bank locations on January 10, 2022.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $17 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and Central California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 171,000 $ 90,012 $ 139,713 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 1,482,039 1,642,536 1,385,586 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,653,039 1,732,548 1,525,299 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 6,859 25,999 27,748 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,647,330 3,183,923 2,812,348 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,362,741 1,925,970 1,086,984 Total investment securities 6,010,071 5,109,893 3,899,332 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 18,012 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,591,684 7,887,713 8,293,057 Allowance for credit losses (76,119 ) (65,019 ) (71,805 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,515,565 7,822,694 8,221,252 Premises and equipment, net 53,435 49,096 49,735 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 259,254 251,570 223,905 Intangibles 27,310 25,394 31,467 Goodwill 765,822 663,707 663,707 Other assets 229,770 185,108 180,305 Total assets $ 17,539,137 $ 15,883,697 $ 14,840,438 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 9,107,304 $ 8,104,056 $ 7,577,839 Investment checking 714,567 655,333 567,062 Savings and money market 4,289,550 3,889,371 3,526,424 Time deposits 376,357 327,682 407,330 Total deposits 14,487,778 12,976,442 12,078,655 Customer repurchase agreements 598,909 642,388 506,346 Other borrowings - 2,281 5,000 Junior subordinated debentures - - 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 257,979 50,340 80,973 Other liabilities 119,428 130,743 123,024 Total liabilities 15,464,094 13,802,194 12,819,772 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,221,305 2,085,471 2,013,710 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (146,262 ) (3,968 ) 6,956 Total stockholders' equity 2,075,043 2,081,503 2,020,666 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,539,137 $ 15,883,697 $ 14,840,438











CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 187,061 $ 159,086 $ 150,542 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 1,653,349 2,018,516 1,622,093 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,840,410 2,177,602 1,772,635 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 13,124 26,608 42,100 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,546,957 3,034,487 2,553,767 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,229,483 1,811,011 779,826 Total investment securities 5,776,440 4,845,498 3,333,593 Investment in stock of FHLB 18,933 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,500,436 7,833,741 8,270,282 Allowance for credit losses (73,082 ) (65,304 ) (93,483 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,427,354 7,768,437 8,176,799 Premises and equipment, net 54,015 49,711 50,896 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 259,799 252,210 226,914 Intangibles 28,190 26,216 32,590 Goodwill 759,014 663,707 663,707 Other assets 206,671 184,258 189,733 Total assets $ 17,383,950 $ 16,011,935 $ 14,506,655 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,720,728 $ 8,326,073 $ 7,240,494 Interest-bearing 5,464,552 4,723,759 4,434,282 Total deposits 14,185,280 13,049,832 11,674,776 Customer repurchase agreements 679,931 660,734 559,395 Other borrowings 51 81 5,001 Junior subordinated debentures - - 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 165,665 103,635 89,735 Other liabilities 109,688 106,907 119,298 Total liabilities 15,140,615 13,921,189 12,473,979 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,248,871 2,087,716 1,997,618 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (5,536 ) 3,030 35,058 Total stockholders' equity 2,243,335 2,090,746 2,032,676 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,383,950 $ 16,011,935 $ 14,506,655











CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 89,461 $ 84,683 $ 91,795 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 12,832 9,891 9,159 Investment securities held-to-maturity 10,663 7,917 3,940 Total investment income 23,495 17,808 13,099 Dividends from FHLB stock 371 261 217 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 773 779 413 Total interest income 114,100 103,531 105,524 Interest expense: Deposits 1,127 996 1,812 Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 133 140 244 Total interest expense 1,260 1,136 2,056 Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses 112,840 102,395 103,468 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 2,500 - (19,500 ) Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 110,340 102,395 122,968 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,059 4,485 3,985 Trust and investment services 2,822 3,112 2,611 Gain on OREO, net - 700 429 Other 3,383 4,088 6,656 Total noninterest income 11,264 12,385 13,681 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 32,656 29,588 29,706 Occupancy and equipment 5,571 4,822 4,863 Professional services 2,045 1,925 2,168 Computer software expense 3,795 3,063 2,844 Marketing and promotion 1,458 1,242 725 Amortization of intangible assets 1,998 1,892 2,167 (Recapture of) unfunded loan commitments - - - Acquisition related expenses 5,638 153 - Other 5,077 5,295 4,690 Total noninterest expense 58,238 47,980 47,163 Earnings before income taxes 63,366 66,800 89,486 Income taxes 17,806 19,104 25,593 Net earnings $ 45,560 $ 47,696 $ 63,893 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 114,463 $ 103,795 $ 105,797 Interest expense 1,260 1,136 2,056 Net interest income - (TE) $ 113,203 $ 102,659 $ 103,741 Return on average assets, annualized 1.06 % 1.18 % 1.79 % Return on average equity, annualized 8.24 % 9.05 % 12.75 % Efficiency ratio [1] 46.93 % 41.80 % 40.26 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.36 % 1.19 % 1.32 % Yield on average loans 4.27 % 4.29 % 4.50 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 2.93 % 2.82 % 3.24 % Cost of deposits 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.06 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.06 % Cost of funds 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.07 % Net interest margin (TE) 2.90 % 2.79 % 3.18 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 144,725,296 134,955,690 135,175,494 Diluted 145,018,517 135,183,895 135,427,982 Dividends declared $ 25,467 $ 24,401 $ 24,495 Dividend payout ratio [2] 55.90 % 51.16 % 38.34 % [2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 141,626,059 135,526,025 135,919,625 Book value per share $ 14.65 $ 15.36 $ 14.87 Tangible book value per share $ 9.05 $ 10.27 $ 9.75 March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 13,265 $ 6,893 $ 13,769 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming) - - - Other real estate owned (OREO), net - - 1,575 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,265 $ 6,893 $ 15,344 Troubled debt restructured performing loans $ 5,259 $ 5,293 $ 5,813 Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.18 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 573.83 % 943.26 % 467.97 % Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 65,019 $ 65,364 $ 93,692 Suncrest FV PCD loans 8,605 - - Total charge-offs (16 ) (375 ) (2,475 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 11 30 88 Net charge-offs (5 ) (345 ) (2,387 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 2,500 - (19,500 ) Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 76,119 $ 65,019 $ 71,805 Net charge-offs to average loans -0.000 % -0.004 % -0.029 %







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by

Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by

Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by

Respectiv

Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 57.8 0.9 % $ 50.9 0.9 % $ 56.6 1.0 % Construction 1.0 1.3 % 0.8 1.2 % 1.9 1.9 % SBA 2.8 0.9 % 2.7 0.9 % 2.5 0.8 % SBA - PPP - - - - - - Commercial and industrial 6.8 0.7 % 6.7 0.8 % 6.4 0.9 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 6.7 2.3 % 3.0 0.8 % 2.7 1.0 % Municipal lease finance receivables 0.2 0.2 % 0.1 0.2 % - 0.1 % SFR mortgage 0.2 0.1 % 0.2 0.1 % 0.3 0.1 % Consumer and other loans 0.6 0.7 % 0.6 0.8 % 1.4 1.6 % Total $ 76.1 0.9 % $ 65.0 0.8 % $ 71.8 0.9 %







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2022 2021 2020 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 24.37 $ 21.36 $ 25.00 $ 19.15 $ 22.01 $ 14.92 June 30, $ 22.98 $ 20.50 $ 22.22 $ 15.97 September 30, $ 20.86 $ 18.72 $ 19.87 $ 15.57 December 31, $ 21.85 $ 19.00 $ 21.34 $ 16.26 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 89,461 $ 84,683 $ 88,390 $ 91,726 $ 91,795 Investment securities and other 24,639 18,848 16,157 15,302 13,729 Total interest income 114,100 103,531 104,547 107,028 105,524 Interest expense Deposits 1,127 996 1,113 1,425 1,812 Other borrowings 133 140 135 215 244 Total interest expense 1,260 1,136 1,248 1,640 2,056 Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses 112,840 102,395 103,299 105,388 103,468 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 2,500 - (4,000 ) (2,000 ) (19,500 ) Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 110,340 102,395 107,299 107,388 122,968 Noninterest income 11,264 12,385 10,483 10,836 13,681 Noninterest expense 58,238 47,980 48,099 46,545 47,163 Earnings before income taxes 63,366 66,800 69,683 71,679 89,486 Income taxes 17,806 19,104 19,930 20,500 25,593 Net earnings $ 45,560 $ 47,696 $ 49,753 $ 51,179 $ 63,893 Effective tax rate 28.10 % 28.60 % 28.60 % 28.60 % 28.60 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.47 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Cash dividends declared $ 25,467 $ 24,401 $ 24,421 $ 24,497 $ 24,495







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Commercial real estate $ 6,470,841 $ 5,789,730 $ 5,734,699 $ 5,670,696 $ 5,596,781 Construction 73,478 62,264 77,398 88,280 96,356 SBA 311,238 288,600 307,533 291,778 307,727 SBA - PPP 121,189 186,585 330,960 657,815 897,724 Commercial and industrial 924,780 813,063 769,977 749,117 753,708 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 292,784 386,219 279,584 257,781 261,088 Municipal lease finance receivables 65,543 45,933 47,305 44,657 42,349 SFR mortgage 255,136 240,654 231,323 237,124 255,400 Consumer and other loans 76,695 74,665 70,741 74,062 81,924 Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts 8,591,684 7,887,713 7,849,520 8,071,310 8,293,057 Allowance for credit losses (76,119 ) (65,019 ) (65,364 ) (69,342 ) (71,805 ) Net loans $ 8,515,565 $ 7,822,694 $ 7,784,156 $ 8,001,968 $ 8,221,252 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Noninterest-bearing $ 9,107,304 $ 8,104,056 $ 8,310,709 $ 8,065,400 $ 7,577,839 Investment checking 714,567 655,333 594,347 588,831 567,062 Savings and money market 4,289,550 3,889,371 3,680,721 3,649,305 3,526,424 Time deposits 376,357 327,682 344,439 365,521 407,330 Total deposits 14,487,778 12,976,442 12,930,216 12,669,057 12,078,655 Customer repurchase agreements 598,909 642,388 659,579 578,207 506,346 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 15,086,687 $ 13,618,830 $ 13,589,795 $ 13,247,264 $ 12,585,001







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Nonperforming loans: Commercial real estate $ 7,055 $ 3,607 $ 4,073 $ 4,439 $ 7,395 Construction - - - - - SBA 1,575 1,034 1,513 1,382 2,412 SBA - PPP 2 - - - - Commercial and industrial 1,771 1,714 2,038 1,818 2,967 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 2,655 - 118 118 259 SFR mortgage 167 380 399 406 424 Consumer and other loans 40 158 305 308 312 Total $ 13,265 $ 6,893 $ 8,446 $ 8,471 $ 13,769 % of Total loans 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.17 % Past due 30-89 days: Commercial real estate $ 565 $ 438 $ - $ - $ 178 Construction - - - - - SBA 549 979 - - 258 Commercial and industrial 6 - 122 415 952 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 1,099 - 1,000 - - SFR mortgage 403 1,040 - - 266 Consumer and other loans - - - - 21 Total $ 2,622 $ 2,457 $ 1,122 $ 415 $ 1,675 % of Total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,575 SBA - - - - - SFR mortgage - - - - - Total $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,575 Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 15,887 $ 9,350 $ 9,568 $ 8,886 $ 17,019 % of Total loans 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.21 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0 % 8.7 % 9.2 % 9.8 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0 % 13.6 % 14.9 % 14.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5 % 13.6 % 14.9 % 15.1 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5 % 14.4 % 15.6 % 16.1 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.7 % 9.2 % 9.4 %





Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Stockholders' equity $ 2,075,043 $ 2,081,503 $ 2,020,666 Less: Goodwill (765,822 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Intangible assets (27,310 ) (25,394 ) (31,467 ) Tangible book value $ 1,281,911 $ 1,392,402 $ 1,325,492 Common shares issued and outstanding 141,626,059 135,526,025 135,919,625 Tangible book value per share $ 9.05 $ 10.27 $ 9.75







Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity. Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 45,560 $ 47,696 $ 63,893 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,998 1,892 2,167 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (591 ) (559 ) (641 ) Tangible net income $ 46,967 $ 49,029 $ 65,419 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,243,335 $ 2,090,746 $ 2,032,676 Less: Average goodwill (759,014 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Average intangible assets (28,190 ) (26,216 ) (32,590 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,456,131 $ 1,400,823 $ 1,336,379 Return on average equity, annualized 8.24 % 9.05 % 12.75 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 13.08 % 13.89 % 19.85 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.

