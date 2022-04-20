CBNK Quarterly Earnings Grow 13.7 Percent Year Over Year

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. By comparison, net income was $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Portfolio loans, net, increased $213.9 million when compared to the period ended March 31, 2021.



“We started the year with another quarter of outstanding profitability at both the Commercial Bank and OpenSky®," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "Loan production at the Commercial Bank was strong as new hires and strategic initiatives continue to gain momentum, but growth was negatively impacted by payoffs and selective offboarding of certain lower-quality credit relationships. OpenSky® profitability was stable as updated agreements with service providers delivered savings on data processing costs offsetting anticipated card holder attrition which resulted in a decline in open accounts for the quarter. We are optimistic that our business-wide strategic investments will begin to deliver both increased revenues and lower costs in the coming quarters."

Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company, said, "Despite the detrimental impact of rising interest rates on our mortgage refinance origination volume, we are pleased with the earnings for the quarter. I believe our commercial loan portfolio is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated interest rate increases and our continued focus on a diversified revenue model should maintain our superior results."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 34,402 $ 26,638 29.1 % Interest expense 1,071 2,194 (51.2 )% Net interest income 33,331 24,444 36.4 % Provision for loan losses 952 503 89.3 % Noninterest income 8,288 13,951 (40.6 )% Noninterest expense 27,102 25,767 5.2 % Income before income taxes 13,565 12,125 11.9 % Income tax expense 3,354 3,143 6.7 % Net income $ 10,211 $ 8,982 13.7 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 14,517 $ 12,628 15.0 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 13,989 13,757 1.7 % Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,339 13,899 3.2 % Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.65 12.3 % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.65 9.2 % Return on average assets (1) 2.01 % 1.87 % 7.5 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2) 1.67 % 1.54 % 8.4 % Return on average equity 20.30 % 22.30 % (9.0 )%





Quarter Ended 1Q22 vs. 1Q21 Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change 2021 2021 2021 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 2,122,453 $ 2,091,851 1.5 % $ 2,055,300 $ 2,169,556 $ 2,151,850 Investment securities available for sale 172,712 128,023 34.9 % 184,455 189,165 160,515 Mortgage loans held for sale 17,036 60,816 (72.0 )% 15,989 36,005 47,935 SBA-PPP loans, net of fees 51,085 267,871 (80.9 )% 108,285 137,178 202,763 Portfolio loans receivable (3) 1,526,256 1,312,375 16.3 % 1,523,982 1,445,126 1,392,471 Allowance for loan losses 25,252 23,550 7.2 % 25,181 24,753 24,079 Deposits 1,862,722 1,863,069 — % 1,797,137 1,921,238 1,917,419 FHLB borrowings 22,000 22,000 — % 22,000 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 — % 12,062 12,062 12,062 Total stockholders' equity 201,492 167,003 20.7 % 197,903 189,080 177,204 Tangible common equity(2) 201,492 167,003 20.7 % 197,903 189,080 177,204 Common shares outstanding 14,001 13,759 1.8 % 13,962 13,802 13,772 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 14.39 $ 12.14 18.5 % $ 14.17 $ 13.70 $ 12.87

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income increased $8.9 million, or 36.4 percent, to $33.3 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in interest earned on the credit card loan portfolio. The net interest margin increased 164 basis points to 6.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from the same period in 2021 due in large part to the acceleration of the deferred fees associated with the SBA-PPP loan forgiveness as well as the recognition of deferred fees on the credit card loans. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.82% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.63% for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, average interest earning assets increased $66.9 million, or 3.5 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 139 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $55.4 million, or 5.0 percent, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 39 basis points to 0.42% from 0.81%.

The provision for loan losses of $952 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was primarily related to growth in the credit card portfolio and the cycling of credit card accounts. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $881 thousand, or 0.24% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $388 thousand, or 0.12% on an annualized basis of average loans for the first quarter of 2021. All of the $881 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter were related to the credit card portfolio.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, noninterest income was $8.3 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 40.6 percent, from $14.0 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of reduced mortgage banking revenue.

Net credit card loan balances increased by $40.0 million to $123.7 million as of March 31, 2022 from $83.7 million at March 31, 2021. The related deposit account balances increased 2.1 percent to $220.4 million at March 31, 2022 when compared to $215.9 million at March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, OpenSky's® secured credit card accounts decreased by 30 thousand net compared to 74 thousand net new accounts for the same period in 2021 suggesting consumer behaviors may be returning to historical trends after being elevated in response to COVID-19 throughout 2020 and the first half of 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased to 65.12% compared to 67.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $27.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $25.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 5.2 percent. The increase was primarily driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million, advertising expenses of $806 thousand, and professional fees of $697 thousand and were offset by decreases in data processing expenses of $1.0 million, loan processing expenses of $660 thousand, and occupancy and equipment expense of $103 thousand.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $2.1 billion, an increase of 1.5% from March 31, 2021. Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 16.3 percent as compared to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021.

While total deposits remained steady at $1.9 billion for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, the composition of the deposit portfolio shifted, with an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $53.3 million, or 6.9%, when comparing March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, there were no listing service or brokered deposits compared to $86.0 million at March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $952 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2022, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $25.3 million, or 1.60% of total loans (1.65%, excluding SBA-PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $6.0 million, or 0.28% of total assets, as of March 31, 2022, down from $12.1 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and was comprised solely of nonperforming loans. Included in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022 were troubled debt restructurings of $525 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $201.5 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $167.0 million at March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period of $41.2 million which were offset by unrealized losses recorded net of tax on the available for sale securities in the rising interest rate environment creating a $7.8 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income during the period. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 33,889 $ 26,068 Investment securities available for sale 370 478 Federal funds sold and other 143 92 Total interest income 34,402 26,638 Interest expense Deposits 884 2,006 Borrowed funds 187 188 Total interest expense 1,071 2,194 Net interest income 33,331 24,444 Provision for loan losses 952 503 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,379 23,941 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 163 148 Credit card fees 5,924 5,940 Mortgage banking revenue 1,790 7,743 Other fees and charges 411 120 Total noninterest income 8,288 13,951 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 10,310 8,568 Occupancy and equipment 1,026 1,129 Professional fees 2,321 1,624 Data processing 8,276 9,311 Advertising 1,639 833 Loan processing 392 1,052 Other operating 3,138 3,250 Total noninterest expenses 27,102 25,767 Income before income taxes 13,565 12,125 Income tax expense 3,354 3,143 Net income $ 10,211 $ 8,982





March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,955 $ 42,914 Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 298,501 136,824 Federal funds sold 330 3,657 Total cash and cash equivalents 313,786 183,395 Investment securities available for sale 172,712 184,455 Marketable equity securities 245 245 Restricted investments 3,602 3,498 Loans held for sale 17,036 15,989 SBA-PPP loans receivable, net of fees 51,085 108,285 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 1,526,256 1,523,982 Less allowance for loan losses (25,252 ) (25,181 ) Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 1,501,004 1,498,801 Premises and equipment, net 2,977 3,282 Accrued interest receivable 7,512 7,901 Deferred income taxes, net 12,366 9,793 Other real estate owned — 86 Bank owned life insurance 35,758 35,506 Other assets 4,370 4,064 Total assets $ 2,122,453 $ 2,055,300 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 825,174 $ 787,650 Interest bearing 1,037,548 1,009,487 Total deposits 1,862,722 1,797,137 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 Accrued interest payable 480 473 Other liabilities 23,697 25,725 Total liabilities 1,920,961 1,857,397 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,520 and 13,962,334 issued and outstanding 140 140 Additional paid-in capital 55,226 54,306 Retained earnings 153,949 144,533 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,823 ) (1,076 ) Total stockholders' equity 201,492 197,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,122,453 $ 2,055,300

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net Income $ 10,211 $ 10,171 $ 11,177 $ 9,648 $ 8,982 Less: SBA-PPP loan income 2,066 1,347 1,525 2,272 2,469 Net Income, as Adjusted $ 8,145 $ 8,824 $ 9,652 $ 7,376 $ 6,513 Average Total Assets 2,057,201 2,066,283 2,084,772 2,041,232 1,949,266 Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans 83,264 116,595 162,217 250,040 232,371 Average Total Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,973,937 $ 1,949,688 $ 1,922,555 $ 1,791,192 $ 1,716,895 Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.99 % 1.65 % 1.54 %





Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net Interest Income $ 33,331 $ 32,671 $ 32,059 $ 27,520 $ 24,444 Less Credit card loan income 14,487 15,010 15,086 10,497 7,660 Less SBA-PPP loan income 2,066 1,347 1,525 2,272 2,469 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 16,778 $ 16,314 $ 15,448 $ 14,751 $ 14,315 Average Interest Earning Assets 1,990,377 1,996,331 2,026,616 2,016,801 1,923,463 Less Average credit card loans 124,923 131,306 124,771 100,456 92,150 Less Average SBA-PPP loans 83,264 116,595 162,217 250,040 232,371 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,782,190 $ 1,748,430 $ 1,739,628 $ 1,666,305 $ 1,598,941 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 3.82 % 3.70 % 3.52 % 3.55 % 3.63 %





Tangible Book Value per Share Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 201,492 $ 197,903 $ 189,080 $ 177,204 $ 167,003 Less: Preferred equity — — — — — Less: Intangible assets — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 201,492 $ 197,903 $ 189,080 $ 177,204 $ 167,003 Period End Shares Outstanding 14,000,520 13,962,334 13,801,936 13,771,615 13,759,218 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 14.39 $ 14.17 $ 13.70 $ 12.87 $ 12.14





Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 25,252 $ 25,181 $ 24,753 $ 24,079 $ 23,550 Total Loans 1,577,341 1,632,267 1,582,304 1,595,234 1,578,087 Less: SBA-PPP loans 51,085 108,285 137,178 202,763 265,712 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 $ 1,392,471 $ 1,312,375 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.73 % 1.79 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,975 $ 11,512 $ 16,801 $ 11,615 $ 12,112 Total Assets 2,122,453 2,055,300 2,169,556 2,151,850 2,091,851 Less: SBA-PPP loans 51,085 108,285 137,178 202,763 265,712 Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans $ 2,071,368 $ 1,947,015 $ 2,032,378 $ 1,949,087 $ 1,826,139 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans 0.29 % 0.59 % 0.83 % 0.60 % 0.66 % Nonperforming Loans to Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 5,975 $ 11,425 $ 13,565 $ 8,378 $ 8,818 Total Loans 1,577,341 1,632,267 1,582,304 1,595,234 1,578,087 Less: SBA-PPP loans 51,085 108,285 137,178 202,763 265,712 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 $ 1,392,471 $ 1,312,375 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.39 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.60 % 0.67 % Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Total Net Charge-offs $ 881 $ 672 $ 301 $ 251 $ 388 Total Average Loans 1,590,166 1,582,473 1,569,198 1,567,973 1,530,723 Less: Average SBA-PPP loans 83,264 116,595 162,217 250,040 232,371 Total Average Portfolio Loans $ 1,506,902 $ 1,465,878 $ 1,406,981 $ 1,317,933 $ 1,298,352 Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net income $ 10,211 $ 10,171 $ 11,177 $ 9,648 $ 8,982 Add: Income Tax Expense 3,354 3,522 3,877 3,357 3,143 Add: Provision for Loan Losses 952 1,100 975 781 503 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 14,517 $ 14,793 $ 16,029 $ 13,786 $ 12,628

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2022. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

