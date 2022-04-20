Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Names Ron Pascual Irvine Office Branch Manager

Irvine, California, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to welcome distinguished real estate professional Ron Pascual as branch manager of the Irvine office.



A Southern California native, Ron is a dynamic, agent-centric leader with more than 30 years of real estate experience in Orange County, including 11 years in management. Most recently, he was CEO/Team Leader for a multi-office regional franchise in Orange County.



With his vast experience in all aspects of residential real estate, Ron brings leadership and passion to the Irvine branch. He has a strong track record of building office culture, recruiting outstanding agents, coaching, and problem-solving. His superb insight into the human relations side of managing an office stems from his years of working in HR before embarking on a real estate career.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a reputable brokerage with a global reach,” Ron said. “I’m devoted to helping agents achieve the success they’re striving for, and to do it with integrity, transparency, and dedication. The company has very modern, up-to-date marketing programs, plus a great support system to ensure agent success. The high-quality marketing materials and exceptional educational opportunities are second to none.

“I started out in human resources, but I took another road, luckily, in real estate. Now I'm coming full circle, hiring agents and showing them the path to build a rewarding and successful life for themselves. That’s real satisfaction for me.”

“Ron is a highly accomplished real estate leader with extensive experience coaching mega-agent producers, to agents who are just starting out, and helping build successful teams,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “He is a prolific and high-level recruiter of top-producing agents in the highly competitive Southern California real estate market. We look forward to seeing Ron's strong motivational style support and accelerate the careers of our Irvine agents.”



“We are delighted to have Ron's engaging and thoughtful leadership, sure to inspire agents in the Irvine office and beyond. He is greatly respected and well-known throughout the entire Orange County real estate community," said Jeana Sander, Regional Vice President of Orange County.

Ron has long been active in the Orange County Association of REALTORS® and currently serves as a volunteer leader with the California Association of REALTORS®. Outside the office, he supports the Children’s Miracle Network, Make-A-Wish America, and the YMCA. In his free time, Ron enjoys outdoor sports, and spending time with his family.



Thinking of a career change or move? Want to work with one of the most-experienced managers in the Orange County real estate market? Get in touch with Ron at 714-423-9500 or RonPascual@bhhscal.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.



