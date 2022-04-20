Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

PEWAUKEE, Wis., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.6 million, or $0.62 per common share and $3.8 million, or $1.51 per common share for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.95 per common share and $5.1 million, or $2.01 per common share for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021.
About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.
Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.
Forward-Looking Information
Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
___________________________________
WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com
|Contact:
|Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO
|Greg Remus - President and CEO
|262-335-6037
|At or For the Three Months Ended:
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|Selected Financial Condition Data:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total assets
|$
|908,352
|$
|914,633
|$
|921,791
|$
|905,024
|$
|892,363
|Loans receivable, net
|649,482
|661,439
|665,166
|641,790
|641,599
|Allowance for loan losses
|9,019
|8,997
|8,995
|8,992
|8,488
|Securities available for sale
|178,661
|165,917
|179,547
|161,316
|136,154
|Total liabilities
|827,365
|828,673
|836,768
|819,451
|809,734
|Deposits
|816,103
|818,184
|812,316
|808,686
|795,687
|Stockholders' equity
|80,987
|85,960
|85,023
|85,573
|82,629
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.99
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.31
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|1.36
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.33
|%
|Total classified assets to total assets
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.32
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|100.62
|%
|100.98
|%
|103.00
|%
|102.54
|%
|98.04
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.37
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.31
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Average equity to average assets
|9.38
|%
|9.46
|%
|9.34
|%
|9.47
|%
|9.36
|%
|Equity to total assets at end of period
|8.92
|%
|9.40
|%
|9.22
|%
|9.46
|%
|9.26
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|13.80
|%
|13.43
|%
|13.23
|%
|12.62
|%
|13.01
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|12.55
|%
|12.18
|%
|11.98
|%
|11.38
|%
|11.78
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
|9.59
|%
|9.27
|%
|9.22
|%
|9.16
|%
|9.21
|%
|CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|12.55
|%
|12.18
|%
|11.98
|%
|11.38
|%
|11.78
|%
|Three Months Ended:
|Six Months Ended:
|March 31, 2022
|March 31, 2021
|March 31, 2022
|March 31, 2021
|Selected Operating Data:
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|6,532
|$
|6,915
|$
|13,356
|$
|14,761
|Interest expense
|245
|375
|550
|902
|Net interest income
|6,287
|6,540
|12,806
|13,859
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|—
|—
|550
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|6,287
|6,540
|12,806
|13,309
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|910
|820
|1,832
|1,711
|Gain on sale of loans
|272
|1,169
|714
|2,417
|Other non-interest income
|436
|420
|902
|1,137
|Total non-interest income
|1,618
|2,409
|3,448
|5,265
|Compensation and other employee benefits
|3,216
|2,990
|6,219
|6,015
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|629
|639
|1,188
|1,230
|Data processing
|829
|778
|1,624
|1,541
|Other non-interest expense
|984
|1,159
|1,959
|2,690
|Total non-interest expense
|5,658
|5,566
|10,990
|11,476
|Income before income tax expense
|2,247
|3,383
|5,264
|7,098
|Income tax expense
|662
|958
|1,461
|1,972
|Net income
|$
|1,585
|$
|2,425
|$
|3,803
|$
|5,126
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.51
|$
|2.01
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.93
|For the Three Months Ended:
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|Selected Operating Data:
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|6,532
|$
|6,824
|$
|7,246
|$
|6,792
|$
|6,915
|Interest expense
|245
|305
|330
|329
|375
|Net interest income
|6,287
|6,519
|6,916
|6,463
|6,540
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|—
|—
|500
|—
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|6,287
|6,519
|6,916
|5,963
|6,540
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|910
|922
|987
|899
|820
|Gain on sale of loans
|272
|442
|830
|550
|1,169
|Other non-interest income
|436
|465
|323
|1,129
|420
|Total non-interest income
|1,618
|1,829
|2,140
|2,578
|2,409
|Compensation and other employee benefits
|3,216
|3,003
|3,246
|3,050
|2,990
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|629
|559
|712
|652
|639
|Data processing
|829
|795
|825
|812
|778
|Other non-interest expense
|984
|975
|1,075
|1,038
|1,159
|Total non-interest expense
|5,658
|5,332
|5,858
|5,552
|5,566
|Income before income tax expense
|2,247
|3,016
|3,198
|2,989
|3,383
|Income tax expense
|662
|798
|925
|859
|958
|Net income
|$
|1,585
|$
|2,218
|$
|2,273
|$
|2,130
|$
|2,425
|Basic earnings per share
|0.62
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.95
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.58
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.90
|At or For the Three
Months Ended:
|At or For the Six Months
Ended:
|March 31,
2022
|March 31,
2021
|March 31,
2022
|March 31,
2021
|Selected Financial Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|0.71
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.16
|%
|Return on average equity
|7.48
|%
|11.80
|%
|8.99
|%
|12.53
|%
|Interest rate spread
|2.97
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.34
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.98
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.04
|%
|3.35
|%
|Non-interest expense to average total assets
|2.53
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.59
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|105.02
|%
|104.13
|%
|105.53
|%
|104.41
|%
|Per Share and Stock Market Data:
|Net income per common share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.51
|$
|2.01
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|2,538,481
|2,564,148
|2,519,337
|2,554,994
|Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
|$
|31.32
|$
|30.69
|$
|31.32
|$
|30.69
|Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares
|$
|30.90
|$
|29.97
|$
|30.90
|$
|29.97
|Closing market price
|$
|33.19
|$
|28.75
|$
|33.19
|$
|28.75
|Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
|105.97
|%
|93.68
|%
|105.97
|%
|93.68
|%
|Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares
|107.41
|%
|95.93
|%
|107.41
|%
|95.93
|%