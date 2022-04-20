Food Lion Feeds Donates $1 Million to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

SALISBURY, N.C., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is donating $1 million to help fund Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s new Salisbury, N.C., location. The facility in Rowan County, which will be named Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – Food Lion Feeds Center, will provide new opportunities for the food bank to better serve the community through its agency food distributions and food pantry partners in Rowan, Cabarrus and Stanly counties. Additionally, the new facility will support disaster preparation and response operations for food banks throughout the Carolinas and Georgia.



“We’re privileged to be able to support this new facility and honored to be a 34-year partner with Metrolina,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds. “Working with Metrolina’s amazing team, we have made it our mission to shine a light on our neighbors in this region who are food insecure and in need of a helping hand and a little bit of hope.”



According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, there are 21,660 individuals living at or below the poverty level in Rowan County, representing 15.9% of the population. In the past year, the Food Bank distributed over 2.5 million pounds of food to agencies in Rowan County.

“Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina could not ask for a better partner in ending hunger than Food Lion,” said Kay Carter, Chief Executive Officer, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “They have supported our efforts for decades assisting with our expansion in Charlotte and now helping insure the development of our next major site in Rowan County. Everyone at the food bank is excited to see how many more hungry people we can serve in Rowan and the surrounding counties all thanks to the generosity of our neighbors, Food Lion.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

For more information on how Food Lion is fighting to end hunger in the towns and cities it serves through Food Lion Feeds, click here.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

As part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 24 counties in North and South Carolina. In FY2020-2021, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 82 million pounds of food and household items to over 950 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low-income daycares. Follow the Food Bank on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin, and YouTube.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63f46373-5617-4fbb-9b07-3cb87338c710