Media Advisory: APEC Business Advisory Council to Convene in Vancouver April 25-28, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) will hold its second meeting for 2022 at The Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver 25-28 April 2022 to deliver some of the major outcomes for the year, including the Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Letter and the ABAC Statement on the World Trade Organization and preparations for the MRT-ABAC Public Private Dialogue in Bangkok, Thailand on 21-22 May 2022.

ABAC is a private sector arm of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), comprising 21 member economies. ABAC’s primary mission is to advise APEC officials on business sector priorities and concerns, and present annual recommendations to APEC leaders. ABAC’s members include CEOs, presidents, and senior executives from APEC economies. Canada’s ABAC Member representatives are Timothy D. Dattels, Chairman of TPG Asia; Janet De Silva, President and CEO of the Toronto Region Board of Trade; and Joseph S. Fung, Managing Partner, Saltagen Ventures.

Date: April 25-28, 2022

Location: The Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3

Note: While ABAC working sessions are closed to the media, members of the press are invited to the official ABAC Press Conference on 28 April (11:00-11:30 PT) with ABAC 2022 Chair Mr. Supant Mongkolsuthree, Working Group Chairs, and ABAC Canada Members.

The ABAC Press Conference will be held at West 202-203, Vancouver Convention Centre .

