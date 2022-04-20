Metacloud Challenges The Existing Cloud Computing Paradigm

Minneapolis, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharing economies that embrace the decentralization philosophy have proven their great ability of disrupting and transforming a status-quo, in a much necessarily refreshing and innovative manner. The latest debut to the field is the US-based MetaCloud. Their colorful, somewhat Solana-inspired and insightful website and whitepaper suggest that they are challenging the existing cloud computing paradigm with a new decentralized alternative wherein the pool of computational resources are not provided by centralized parties, but aggregates those contributed by a large cohort of independent individuals. In another word, MetaCloud operates somewhat similar to the model employed by Uber and AirBNB, except it targets Computing. MetaCloud’s primary target is to connect individuals and organizations, enabling them to rent and lease their otherwise dormant and unused computational resources such as mobile, storages, CPUs, GPUs at ease.





In the world of crypto, hacks and breaches have become a new normal. In such a depressing environment, it is really rejuvenating to see that MetaCloud pays meticulous attention to security, fairness, transparency and privacy in their design. Their platform enables two-way protections for both the requesters and the resource providers, leveraging state-of-the-art privacy and security protections to guard the infrastructure against a malicious code execution, as well as protect client computation against a malicious resource provider.

As the first step towards realizing the decentralized model of today’s cloud computing, MetaCloud has released a PC driver for resource providers to seamlessly plug their idle CPU, GPU and other computational hardware to the resource pool of MetaCloud. The driver has three versions working on MacOS, Windows and Linux.



By contributing their computational resources, these individuals will be able to collect Proof of Computations, which are convertible to monetary reward. The reward is denominated in MetaCloud’s BEP20 native token, called MCLOUD. Our quick test reveals that a normal PC can earn upto 60 MCLOUD every day. With their planned launchpad sale on the P2PB2B exchange at 0.068$, the reward is equivalent to 4.08$.



They also have a mobile app (available now on both Apple AppStore and Google Play) that collects users’ input on the notion of relevance, which is then used to solve the maximal matching problem. This is a basic yet significant question of any open marketplace, which is to optimally match the various supply offerings with distinct demands.



With Ethereum heading to the PoS merger, what MetaCloud provides can be deemed the new mining paradigm. Their notion of Proof of Computation addresses the computational needs for the requesters, while at the same time collects rewards for the providers. Web 3.0 is right around the corner, and let us see if MetaCloud can live up to their self-proclaimed expectation of providing the necessary and appropriate infrastructure for the next generation of the Internet.