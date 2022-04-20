FTI Consulting Enhances Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia with Two Senior Appointments

HONH KONG, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of Senior Managing Director Jackie Yu and Managing Director Lilian Sin to the firm’s Financial Crime Compliance practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Mr. Yu, who is based in Shanghai, will lead the firm’s Financial Crime Compliance practice in China, establishing its footprint and growing the business in the country. Ms. Sin, who is based in Hong Kong, will assist in this effort and will advise clients regionally on the increasingly complex issues in relation to U.S. and international sanctions, as well as China’s own expanding sanctions regime.

Mr. Yu joins from Deloitte and brings experience in anti-money laundering (“AML”), sanctions compliance, fraud investigations and financial technology. Throughout his career, Mr. Yu has run complex FCC risk programs for top-tier financial institutions in China.

Prior to joining Deloitte, Mr. Yu served as Head of the AML Department at the Bank of East Asia China. With his expertise in AML and sanctions compliance, the People’s Bank of China nominated him to become a member of the Financial Action Task Force (“FATF”) expert group and participated in China’s fourth FATF Mutual Evaluation — an independent inter-governmental body that develops and promotes policies to protect the global financial system against money laundering and counter-terrorist financing. In addition, Mr. Yu regularly provides training to regulatory authorities and financial institutions on these topics. As the Chinese private sector expert, Mr. Yu also participates in FATF forums focusing on the formulation of international standards.

Ms. Sin also joins FTI Consulting from Deloitte, where she led the firm’s Financial Crime Compliance practice for Mainland China. Prior to Deloitte, Ms. Sin spent 16 years at HSBC, where she held senior leadership roles within financial crime, including Head of Sanctions in Hong Kong, Regional Head of FCC Operations, and Regional Head of FCC Program Change for the Asia Pacific region. Ms. Sin held full accountability for the major sanctions change program for the Hong Kong branch in response to U.S. regulatory commitments. She also led transaction monitoring and sanctions screening transformational programs for the Asia Pacific region and worked closely with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority as well as other major regulators in key markets in relation to FATF recommendations.

“Both Jackie and Lilian’s appointments reflect our continued commitment to growing our practice in Asia and providing support for our clients. The firm’s strengths enable us to attract leading specialists in the industry, and these two new additions are further proof of that,” said Rod Francis, Leader of the Asia Financial Crime Compliance practice at FTI Consulting. “It is my pleasure to welcome them both to the firm, as they will further enhance our ability to help our clients address the risks associated with their businesses, ensure compliance in the context of a complex and developing regulatory landscape, and resolve regulatory inquiries.”

FTI Consulting’s dedicated Financial Crime Compliance practice is a core component of FTI Consulting’s full-service Risk & Investigations offering. The practice is led, managed and staffed by senior financial crime compliance professionals, drawn from industry or consulting backgrounds. The team’s industry experts have designed, implemented and managed complex financial crime compliance programs at tier-one banks and other organizations, often under direct regulatory scrutiny. FTI Consulting experts with consulting backgrounds are industry-recognized with proven track records of servicing clients, both at the business and compliance levels, often with the deployment of technology-enabled solutions. The practice is recognized for its credibility with banking and financial regulators and law enforcement agencies throughout Asia. The team provides practical regulatory insights and support, namely: advising on regulatory change and how it impacts clients’ businesses, managing regulator relationships and interpreting regulatory expectations as they evolve.



About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Annie Malone

+852.3768.4606

annie.malone@fticonsulting.com