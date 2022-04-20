Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia Kicks Off Token Sales, Set To Release Playable Metaverse Avatars

Talinn, Estonia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardalonia team is pleased to announce the launch of their Lonia Token Sale. It is a decentralized, fully customizable virtual world where players can build, own and customize their own experiences on the Cardano Blockchain.





Cardalonia is set to be the leading Cardano Blockchain-based fully sustainable metaverse project and according to its roadmap, the Metaverse is scheduled to launch by Q4 2022.

Cardalonia Vision

Cardalonia is a medieval themed virtual world where players can create, own and trade their Gaming experiences on the Cardano blockchain.

Cardalonia has been created having in mind to create a flexible play to earn metaverse that would easy and inexpensive to play.

Cardalonia is made up of clans as users will need to join a clan Avatar to be able to experience Cardalonia.

In order to buy Land, join a Clan and be able to enjoy the exquisite treatment in Cardalonia, players need to have $Lonia which is the utility token that would allow crypto & non-crypto enthusiasts be a part in Cardalonia.

How To Buy Lonia Token



Lonia Token Seed Sale is currently ongoing as interested investors can be able to purchase Lonia Tokens by Visiting the Lonia Token Sale Page .

There will be three Sale round with an overall 50 million tokens available for individual investors.

The price for each Lonia token has been set at 14 Lonia tokens for 1 ADA.

The minimum purchase is 500 ADA and a maximum purchase of 20,000 ADA.

A Brief Guide on how to Purchase Lonia Tokens can be found on Cardalonia website

$LONIA token has a total supply of 100 Million. Out of which 50% is for the public, 20% for staking. Read full Tokenomics



The Exchange listing price is 10 Lonia Tokens for 1 ADA, which is slightly higher than the token sale.

Early investors will have a chance to acquire a stake in a Cardano-based Metaverse project which would give Lonia token holders automatic whitelist into the Cardalonia land Sale, read more about Cardalonia land here



Cardalonia Metaverse has a ton of activities lined up in the coming months.

Besides being able to stake their tokens to be eligible in Cardalonia Land Sale, Token holders can also be eligible to Win Playable Customized Cardalonia Avatars.

Join Lonia Token Seed Sale



About Cardalonia

Cardalonia is a 3D virtual reality metaverse that operates across the Cardano Blockchain. Powered through creative digital concepts, it takes users into medieval times, providing them with the opportunity to create and explore. With the dedicated $Lonia token, there are multiple utilities for users across the platform.

