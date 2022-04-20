Goats Coin announces its exclusive Fair Launch on 25th April 2022.

Amsterdam, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goats Coin is a forthcoming BSC cryptocurrency coin. It provides several opportunities, including earning, NFT rewards, P2E gaming and staking. Recently, the platform released the date of its $GOAT Fair Launch on 25th April 2022.





The development team at Goats Coin © plans to assert itself as a dominant market competitor where the average investor can diversify confidently. The team will create an environment where an investor can have a greater sense of ease while also remaining engaged and entertained. Goats Coin offers a combination of a high-yield, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking platform with integrated Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Player-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain-adaptive gaming.

In a recent development, Goats Coin has released the date of their exclusive $GOAT Fair Launch, going live on 25th April 2022. The cryptocurrency community of Goats Coin will strive to appease the average retail investor and hamper their willingness to exit their positions in our firm.

Moreover, the Goats Coin is proud to announce that their private sale has been filled, their fair launch will be next, furthering their pace to deploy on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network soon. By a vote of 42% yea and 58% nay, a poll conducted via their official Telegram channel: https://t.me/goatscoin has concluded, and the private sale participants do not have to vest their tokens for any period.

Goats Coin has an ambitious timeline of events to establish a strong foothold in the market. Presently, they are in the ‘presale’ phase of their project, having completed their private sale. The website is currently live, and the team is anticipating (at the very minimum) a 45,000 USD Market Cap upon deployment of $GOATS.

Additionally, the development team of Goats Coin have developed a three-pronged approach to keeping investors engaged during any phase of market fluctuation. Its mission is to furnish an environment that facilitates gaming, staking and NFTs to allow for diversification within its ecosystem, as opposed to going to another firm to satisfy the needs of its respective portfolio.

The team of experts at Goats Coin is dedicated to creating an interconnected relationship of digital assets using their product and corresponding integrated functions. People can learn more information about $GOAT and the progress of their project at: https://www.goats-bsc.com/. Follow the community on Twitter: https://twitter.com/goatscoin.