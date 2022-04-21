Nilorn Interim Report Q1, 2022

English Swedish

Period January – March

Order bookings increased by 58 percent to MSEK 283 (180).

Revenue expressed in SEK increased by 38 percent to MSEK 242 (175).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 225 (175), i.e. an underlying organic increase by 29 percent.

The operating profit amounted to MSEK 40.2 (27.0).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 27.9 (19.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.45 (1.72).

Net cash (excluding IFRS16) amounted to MSEK 65 (35).





Significant events during the quarter

The Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 5.00 (2.00) per share, corresponding to SEK 57.0 (22.8) million.





A live event will be held today 21/4 at 10.00 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by clicking on the link below:

Join Live Event

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 21 April 2022.

Attachment