Notice of Annual General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics on 12 May 2022

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold its 2022 annual general meeting on Thursday 12 May 2022 at 14.00 hours CET as a hybrid meeting. Shareholders may attend online or at the offices of Advokatfirma Ræder AS, Dronning Eufemias gate 11, NO-0191 Oslo, Norway.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file 2760 Idex Biometrics Notice of AGM 2022 ENG_web.

The holders of IDEX American Depositary Shares, Nasdaq: IDBA, will receive a notice directly from the depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon, including information about how to exercise their rights.

The board resolved the 2021 annual report and annual financial statements on 20 April 2022. The financial statements are consistent with the preliminary 2021 statements published on 24 February 2022. The report will be published following technical formatting to ESEF compliance – machine-readable format.

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents are/will be available at the company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

The Nomination Committee's recommendation is also enclosed in pdf file IDEX nomination committee 20220420.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

