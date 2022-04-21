English Finnish

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 APRIL 2022 at 9.00 a.m. EET

Consti Plc: Change in Consti Group’s Management Team

Markku Kalevo will end his term as a Management Team member

Markku Kalevo has acted as Bid and Sales Director for Housing Companies Business Area and as a member of the Group Management Team since 2009. Consti Plc and Kalevo have jointly agreed that he will leave his position as Management Team member on 29 April 2022. Kalevo will continue to work for the Group until 13 June 2022.

”I want to warmly thank Markku Kalevo for the good work he has done for Consti. He has played a significant role in development and growth of the company and especially our Housing Companies Business Area. I wish Markku all the best in the future,” says CEO Esa Korkeela.

Management Team composition and areas of responsibility

As a result of the change, Consti Group’s Management Team includes the following people in addition to CEO Esa Korkeela: Joni Sorsanen, CFO; Risto Kivi, Business Area Director Housing Companies; Jukka Mäkinen, Business Area Director Corporations; Jukka Kylliö, Business Area Director Public Sector; Heikki Pesu, Business Area Director Building Technology; Pirkka Lähteinen, Regional Director Corporations; Heikki Untamala, Chief Legal Officer; and Turo Turja, HR Director.

Additional information

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

