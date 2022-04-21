ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins largest light rail contract in Australia to deliver Next Generation Trams for Melbourne, Victoria

English French

Alstom wins largest light rail contract in Australia to deliver Next Generation Trams for Melbourne, Victoria

Framework agreement with Department of Transport Victoria worth approximately € 700 million to provide 100 low - floor next generation trams

Flexity 2 light rail vehicle adapted to meet customer’s specific requirements for the Melbourne Tram Network

21 April 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a framework contract with Department of Transport Victoria, Australia, for the provision of 100 Flexity low-floor Next Generation Trams (NGTs) for the largest urban tram network in the world. Valued at approximately €700 million, the contract includes supply of rolling stock and 15-year maintenance making this the biggest tram contract in Australia and in the Southern hemisphere.

Delivery of the Flexity 2 light rail vehicles is scheduled to begin in 2025. Introduction of the low-floor NGT fleet will enable gradual retirement of further high-floor trams from the Melbourne network, ensuring compliance with disability standards for accessible transport (DSAPT) requirements and provide a modern, inclusive, safe and reliable transport network for all passengers. The new fleet will further support the increase in network capacity requirements to meet the projected population growth.

“We are very excited to be awarded this significant contract for the Melbourne Tram Network. This is a strong validation of our commitment to deliver mobility solutions that meet the specific requirements of our customers. The contract awarded by the Department of Transport in Victoria is a strong recognition of our strength and track record in delivering our innovative solutions locally. The project will provide a solution to address the balance in passenger demand growth and the need for sustainable mobility outcomes.” says, Ling Fang, President of Asia-Pacific Region, Alstom.

“We are delighted to continue to support and be part of the Victorian Government’s investment plan to provide safe, efficient and modern mobility solutions to meet the future growth of the State. Trams are a crucial transport mode in Melbourne. The local delivery of this project will provide an all-inclusive experience for commuters while securing the manufacturing future and supply chains of one of Australia’s longest-standing rolling stock manufacturing hubs at Dandenong for the next decade, confirming Victoria as the leading railway manufacturing State in Australia.” says Mark Coxon, Managing Director of Alstom Australia and New Zealand.

Demonstrating its strong commitment to localisation, the contract includes 65% local content with the NGTs being manufactured at Alstom’s Dandenong facility in Victoria. Additionally the maintenance contract includes 85% local content. The contract will provide long-term stability to the local railway industry and supply chains in Victoria.

The award-winning designs of Flexity trams are matched by innovative technology and environmental excellence. Flexity trams were the first in the industry to combine 100 per cent low-floor technology with conventional bogies. The modular concept paired with proven subsystems make Flexity trams a perfect fit for various customer needs, from tropical to winter climates as well as for smaller to higher capacities. With a track record of over 30 years, more than 8,000 Alstom trams have been ordered or are already in successful revenue service in 70 cities around the globe.

In this contract, the Flexity vehicle has been adapted to meet the Melbourne Tram Network’s specifications allowing for seamless integration into the vast network without the need for expensive infrastructure, traction power upgrades or new signalling. The trams will also integrate an onboard energy storage system (OESS). The trams combine a unique identity well suited to the operability needs and user experience, built on the extensive Flexity operational history in Melbourne. Designed with passenger safety and comfort in mind, each of the new trams has multi-purpose areas that offer ample space for strollers, bicycles, and wheelchairs. The fully air-conditioned vehicles with high energy efficiency and noise-optimised design keeps the interior quiet while in operation.

This order adds to Alstom’s already significant rolling stock fleet in Victoria which includes 141 Flexity and Citadis trams, 106 X’trapolis suburban trains and 95 Vlocity regional trains with more to be delivered.

