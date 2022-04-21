Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

KYOTO, Japan, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.



The highlights are as follows:

Net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,918.2 billion, 18.5% higher Y/Y.

Operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 7.2% Y/Y to ¥171.5 billion, 11.9% Y/Y to ¥171.1 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent stood at a record high of ¥136.9 billion, 12.2% higher Y/Y.

EPS: ￥234.30 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Year ended

March 31, Increase

(Decrease)

% Three months ended

March 31, Increase

(Decrease)

% 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales 1,918,174 1,618,064 18.5% 510,964 433,073 18.0 % Operating profit 171,487 159,970 7.2% 36,856 44,461 (17.1 %) Ratio of operating profit to net sales 8.9% 9.9% - 7.2% 10.3% - Profit before income taxes 171,145 152,937 11.9% 40,591 43,623 (7.0 %) Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.9% 9.5% - 7.9 % 10.1 % - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 136,870 121,945 12.2% 36,427 38,330 (5.0%) Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.1% 7.5% - 7.1 % 8.9 % - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic 234.30 208.19 - 62.67 65.44 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted 234.30 208.19 - 62.67 65.44 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0421-02/



A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 21, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2022, 22.2% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.8% by automotive products; 41.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.2% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

Contact: Masahiro Nagayasu General Manager Investor Relations +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com



