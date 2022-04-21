Active Biotech Interim Report Q1 2022

English Swedish

FIRST QUARTER IN BRIEF

Dr. Erik Vahtola appointed Chief Medical Officer (Jan 01)

First patient dosed in the combination part of the phase Ib/IIa study of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma (Feb 07)

in multiple myeloma (Feb 07) Active Biotech entered into global patent license agreement with Oncode Institute for tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (Feb 9)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Laquinimod eye drop phase I single ascending-dose part in healthy subjects finished with no safety concerns, multiple-dose part started

Financial summary

SEK M Jan-Mar Full-year 2022 2021 2021 Net sales - - - Operating loss/loss -15,3 -9,7 -49,8 Profit/loss after tax -15,7 -9,8 -49,8 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,07 -0,05 -0,24 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 37,8 92,0 53,1

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44 Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00





The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.





Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on April 21, 2022, at 08.30 a.m. CET.

Attachment