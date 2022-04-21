Believe Q1 2022 revenues invitation

Q1 2022 revenues - Webcast invitation





Believe first quarter 2022 revenues will be released on:

Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at 5:45pm (Paris), 4:45pm (London)





They will be available on Investors | Believe





We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on:

Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at 9:00am (Paris), 8:00am (London)





The speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & FOunder and Xavier Dumont, COO & CFO.



To connect to the live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tboi3p5s





To connect to the live audio conference call:

Participants Dial-in details:

France: +33 1 70 91 87 04

UK: +44 121 281 80 04

USA: +1 718705 8796

Conference ID: No conference ID needed, participants will be greeted by an operator.





