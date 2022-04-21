Bronchoscopy Market Revenue to hit USD 4.3 Billion by 2028, Says Global market insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The bronchoscopy market value is projected to cross USD 4.3 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) in developed as well as developing countries will boost the industry demand.

Bronchoscopes are gaining popularity owing to effectiveness and safety for protecting patients from pathogens, viruses, and bacteria that may cause illness and even death of people. Further, due to low cost, these products are in high demand throughout the global healthcare sector. Bronchoscopes are widely used in the diagnosis, endoscopic examination, and treatment of the tracheobronchial tree and airways. As a result, they are useful in detecting a variety of critical health disorders such as COPD, tumors, airway stenosis, lung cancer, pneumonia, and other lung infections. Therefore, the increased number of patients suffering from all these diseases will enhance the business outlook.

Bronchoscopy market from flexible bronchoscopes segment is predicted to show 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Several advantages associated with use of flexible bronchoscopes are estimated to impel the segmental revenue. Flexible bronchoscopes are high-definition recording products that help healthcare providers to detect cancer and infections in bronchioles effectively. Thus, ease of use, and reduced recovery time after procedure is predicted to positively influence the market progression.

Some major findings of the bronchoscopy market report include:

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures will fuel the business landscape.

Rising adoption of tobacco, and smoking is expected to foster market revenue.

Continuous advancements for the development of convenient bronchoscopes will stimulate the overall industry expansion.

COVID-19 has positive impact on market, with increasing number of critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19 has driven the demand for bronchoscopes to resolve ventilator-related complications. Thus, bronchoscopy in patients has helped to improve functioning of lungs.

Bronchoscopy market from single use/disposable segment captured over 40% business share in 2021. Single use bronchoscopes usage is growing with significant rate owing to the increased demand and number of advantages over reusable bronchoscope. Additionally, these bronchoscopes are effective, safe, and protect patients from pathogens, virus, and bacteria which causes infections. Thereby, aforementioned factors will spur the market demand.

Adult segment accounted for more than 80% market share in 2021. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in adults is major factor impelling the market share. For instance, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America around 20 million adult aged 18 and above have asthma in U.S. Moreover, the basic diagnostic procedures in adult are perform using flexible bronchoscope. Thus, increasing diseases prevalence among adults is expected to propel the segment outlook.

Asia Pacific bronchoscopy market held over 27% revenue share in 2021. Presence of numerous market players, availability of advanced technology and favorable government initiatives and programs is going to escalate the market development. Furthermore, prevalence of chronic pulmonary diseases such as asthma, COPD, and bronchitis in countries such as India, Malaysia, China will boost the regional market expansion.

Some of the eminent business players operational in bronchoscopy industry include Hoya Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Ambu A/S, Auris Health (Johnson & Johnson), Verathon, Cook Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Broncus Medical Inc, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

