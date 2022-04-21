The Paradox Metaverse Announced the Launch of its Own NFT Collection

Northampton, UK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paradox Metaverse announced that the team at the Paradox Studios has created a new blockchain gaming platform on their own metaverse which follows a play-to-earn format. The PC game allows the user to roam freely around the metaverse completing missions and quests. $PARA or Paradox coins are earned through gameplay. The game features powerful graphics in combination with the hyper-realistic definition allowing the players to effortlessly wander from streets to perfect skyline cities, meeting players and collecting tokens along the way. Essentially, it’s a blend of the free world gaming experiences the likes of other realistic games but with the added real-life utility.



The company also acknowledges that creating an entire metaverse inside Paradox’s ecosystem has been one of the greatest achievements. It has been achieved by combining the expertise of the graphics team with the Unreal Engine 5 development software.

The collaboration between these two design houses strives “to achieve movie quality photorealism” brought to PC and console gaming. It’s not just gaming that Paradox is working on, they have teamed up with artists and musicians to host virtual concerts said the CEO AmioTalio in his statement.

We have already seen big names like, MIST, Nafe Smalls and M24 committing to future events. All in all, Paradox looks to bridge the gap between the gaming and entertainment sector by harnessing the limitless potential blockchain technology has to offer.

