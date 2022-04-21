Global Next-Generation Antibody Market Report 2022: A US$ 12,050.13 Million Market by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.9% During 2021-2028

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Antibody Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapeutic Area and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-generation antibody market is expected to reach US$ 12,050.13 million by 2028 from US$ 5,428.41 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.



Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and growing demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics are boosting the market growth. However, complications associated with the manufacturing and approvals hamper the growth of the next-generation antibody market.



Next-generation antibodies are designed to be more specific and often more potent than traditional monoclonal antibodies. Next-generation antibody strategies are required to engineer a useful therapeutic combining antibody, payload, linker, and conjugation method while ensuring stability, targeted delivery, and limited off-target effects.



The next-generation antibody market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area, technology, and geography. Based on therapeutic area, the market is bifurcated into oncology and autoimmune or inflammatory. The oncology segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the next-generation antibody market is segmented into antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, Fc engineered antibodies, antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins, and biosimilar antibody products. The antibody-drug conjugates segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the coming years. However, the bispecific antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in usage of bispecific antibodies in the treatment of various diseases across the globe.



Globocan statistics, World Health Organization (WHO), International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the next-generation antibody market.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Next-generation Antibody Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Next-generation Antibody Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complications Associated with Manufacturing and Approvals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Proliferation of Biotechnology Industry in Developing Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Developments in Next-Generation Antibodies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Next-generation Antibody Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Next-generation Antibody Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Next-generation Antibody Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Next-generation Antibody Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Therapeutic Area

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Next-generation Antibody Market, By Therapeutic Area, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Oncology

7.4 Autoimmune or Inflammatory



8. Next-generation Antibody Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Next-generation Antibody Market Share by Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Antibody-drug conjugates

8.4 Bispecific antibodies

8.5 Fc engineered antibodies

8.6 Antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins

8.7 Biosimilar antibody products



9. Next-generation Antibody Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Next-generation Antibody Market



11. Next-generation Antibody Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Next-generation Antibody Market (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Company Profiles

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Seagen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Catalent Inc

AstraZeneca

Xencor

