Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies and Market Dynamics: How Carbon Capture Technologies Support the Power Transition

CO2 sequestration can be defined as the segregation of CO2, either chemically, as in chemical utilization, or physically, as in geologic storage. The integrated process from capture to sequestration is defined as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). For both the power sector and industry, carbon capture is the only large-scale option available to reduce emissions at relatively low cost while preserving the value of fossil fuel reserves and existing infrastructures. For CCUS to contribute significantly to the mitigation of CO2 emissions, it would be necessary to implement thousands of large-scale CCUS projects worldwide over the coming decades, which would require a joint and dedicated effort from industry and policymakers.



National demonstration programs are an essential driver of the development of new technologies. In terms of the number of large demonstration projects, the leading countries are the U.S., U.K. and China, where numerous projects have been reported. In other countries, such as Australia, and European countries, a number of ambitious projects have been developed in the past years but have been since cancelled or face serious delays.



While considerable R&D efforts are being made to develop new pathways for converting CO2 to useful products, these emerging applications are still mostly being tested at the laboratory or pilot scale. However, Chinese companies have already started to commercialize CO2-based polymers, thus overtaking Western companies that have been doing extensive research in this field for years.



Despite the many developments being made, CCUS technology has not reached its optimum level. While its importance in terms of helping organizations and governments reach climate goals was recognized long ago, its deployment has been very slow.



This report provides an analysis of the global market for carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies and current market trends.



The Report Includes

An updated overview of the global market for CCUS technologies

Estimation of the market size, both in terms of volume and value, and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022-2025, with projection of CAGR through 2026

Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market and its subsegments

Highlights of the market potential for carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market on the basis of technologies, source, applications, service and region

Description of CCUS value chain, climate policies and regulation of the industry such as Kyoto Protocol and Carbon Pricing

Discussion on importance of carbon capture technologies for achieving climate objectives, and widening the portfolio of low-carbon power sources, and information on Net-Zero and Negative Emissions

Insights into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Evaluation of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of carbon, capture utilization and storage technologies owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Market Dynamics

Importance of Carbon Capture Technologies

How Carbon Capture Technologies Support the Power Transition

Address Existing Plant Emissions

Stable Power Flexibility

Emissions Net Nil and Negative

Support for Co2 Infrastructure Will Be Essential Element of Policy Incentives for CCUS

Carbon Capture Technologies Are Important for Achieving Climate Objectives, Widening the Portfolio of Low-Carbon Power Sources

Tackling Emissions from Existing Plants

Retrofitting Carbon Capture Technologies Makes the Most Sense for Power Plants That Are Well Located, Young and Efficient

Net-Zero and Negative Emissions

Carbon Capture With Bioenergy Becomes Increasingly Cost-Competitive With Fossil Fuel-Based CCUS at Higher Carbon Prices

How Carbon Capture Affects Thermal Power Plant Flexibility

Challenges and Opportunities

Technological Advances Needed

Policy Incentives and Support

Bcc Research Select Insights from Industry Leaders

Emerging Technologies

Researchers Are Identifying Numerous Technical Approaches to Achieving Carbon Neutrality at Ccus-Equipped Power Plants

Co2 Capture is Benefiting from Numerous Research Initiatives

Company Profiles

Accelergy Corp.

Alcoa of Australia Ltd.

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Aker Solutions

Bayer Materialscience AG

Bioprocess Algae LLC

BASF

BP

Cambridge Carbon Capture

Carbon Cycle Ltd.

Carbon Recycling International

Carbon8 Systems

Carboncure Technologies Inc.

Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry

Dioxide Materials Inc.

DNV Research and Innovation

E3Tec Service LLC

Easel Biotechnologies LLC

Econic Technologies Ltd.

Empower Materials Inc.

ENN Group Co. Ltd.

Gas Technology Institute

General Electric

Henan Tianguan Enterprise Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-Cas Chemical Co. Ltd.

Joule Unlimited Inc.

Lanzatech Inc.

Liquid Light Inc.

Linde AG

MBD Energy Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Norner As

Novomer Inc.

Oakbio Inc.

Pioneer Energy Inc.

Pond Biofuels Inc.

Quantiam Technologies Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

SK Energy Co. Ltd.

Skyonic Corp.

Solidia Technologies Inc.

Twence B.V.

