Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Insights & Forecast Report 2022-2026: Rising Utilization in Oncology Pharmaceuticals & Progress in Collaborations and Associated Deals in RNAi Therapeutics

The global RNAi therapeutics market is expected to record a value of US$1.15 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19%, over the period 2022-2026.

Factors such as rising utilization in oncology pharmaceuticals, accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases, enlarging geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders and progress in collaborations and associated deals in RNAi therapeutics.

However, the market growth would be challenged by complexity associated with the drug delivery of RNAi therapeutics, high development cost of RNA interference-based therapeutics and stringent regulatory requirements. A few notable trends include growing popularity of personalized medicine, surging preference RNAi therapeutics as an alternative for HTS & keloids treatment and escalating applications in molecular diagnostics.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of molecule type, application and end-user. On the basis of molecule type, the global market can be bifurcated into small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs).

According to applications, the market can be divided into oncology, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, liver disorders, autoimmune disorders and other disorders. Whereas, the global RNAi therapeutics market is split into research & academic laboratories and hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, in terms of end-user.

The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rising investments for development of RNAi therapeutics along with growing number of research activities for RNA-based therapeutics in the region.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market due to the growing relevance of RNA-based investigations as well as increasing funding for R&D activities.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Sanofi S.A., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., and Sirnaomics, Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Different Classes of RNA Therapeutics

1.3 Major Pathways of RNAi

1.4 Various Small RNA Isoforms related to RNAi

1.5 Key Features of RNAi Therapeutics

1.6 Comparison of RNAi Treatments against Other Treatment Classes

1.7 Platform Comparison of RNAi Therapeutics

1.8 Applications of RNAi in Vivo



2. Impact of COVID-19

22.1 Rapid Spread of Coronavirus

2.2 Growth in COVID-19 R&D Funding

2.3 RNA Vaccine Development for COVID-19



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Value

3.2 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Molecule Type

3.3.1 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market by Type

3.3.4 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Type Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Type Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global MicroRNA (miRNA) Therapeutics Market by Value

3.3.7 Global MicroRNA (miRNA) Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Application

3.4.1 Global RNAi Therapeutics Application Market by Value

3.4.2 Global RNAi Therapeutics Product Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by End-Users

3.5.1 Global RNAi Therapeutics End-User Market by Value

3.5.2 Global RNAi Therapeutics End-User Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America RNAi Therapeutics Market by Value

4.1.2 North America RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 RoW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Utilization in Oncology Pharmaceuticals

5.1.2 Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases

5.1.3 Enlarging Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders

5.1.5 Progress in Collaborations & Associated Deals in RNAi Therapeutics

5.1.6 Expanding Research & Development Activities

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Surging Preference as an Alternative for HTS & Keloids Treatment

5.2.3 Escalating Applications in Molecular Diagnostics

5.2.4 Development of RNAi Therapeutics

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Complexity Associated with the Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics

5.3.2 High Development Cost of RNA Interference-Based Therapeutics

5.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Requirements



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



Sanofi S.A. (Genzyme Corporation)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Sirnaomics, Ltd.

