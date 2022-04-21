Global $150+ Billion Mobile Gaming (Operating System, Device) Markets to 2026: Escalating Spending on Mobile Gaming Advertising & Growing Adoption of Cloud Gaming

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Gaming Market (by Operating System, Device & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile gaming market is expected to record a value of US$151.1 billion in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 9.76%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as expansion of gaming industry, rising consumer spending on mobile games, increase in number of mobile gaming users, surging ownership of smartphones, rising internet penetration rate and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by major issues in the development of mobile games and identifying the optimal monetization policy for mobile games. A few notable trends may include escalating spending on mobile gaming advertising, growing adoption of cloud gaming, incorporation of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) in mobile games and implementation of free-to-play pricing model.

The gaming industry worldwide is expanding, and smartphone is playing a significant role in this expansion. The development of mobile games has resulted in scalability for the gaming industry.

Various social media platforms are developing innovative mobile games to ensure high product differentiation and benefit from engaging games to enhance their advertisement strategies, which is also playing a key factor for the growth of the global mobile gaming market.

The fastest growing regional market was China due to the presence of major game vendors, launching a variety of new games annually. Further, others key regions such as the U.S. and Japan are adopting ground breaking strategies to build a strong consumer base in mobile gaming market, and thereby prompting the growth of the overall global market.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nintendo, NetEase, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Zynga, GungHo Online) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Mobile Game Developers

Mobile Game Publishers

End Users (Gaming Population and Mobile Users)

R&D and Investment Companies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Advantages of Mobile Gaming

1.3 Mobile Game Development Phases

1.4 Top Mobile Game Genres

1.5 The Evolution of Mobile Gaming

1.6 Structure and Main Activities in the Mobile Games Ecosystem



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Growth in Mobile Game Downloads

2.2 Surge in Mobile Gaming Hours

2.3 Rise in Social Media Usage



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Mobile Gaming Market by Value

3.2 Global Mobile Gaming Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Mobile Gaming Market by Operating System

3.3.1 Global iOS Mobile Gaming Market by Value

3.3.2 Global iOS Mobile Gaming Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Android Mobile Gaming Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Android Mobile Gaming Market by Value Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Mobile Gaming Market by Device

3.4.1 Global Smartphones Gaming Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Smartphones Gaming Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Tablets Gaming Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Tablets Gaming Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Mobile Gaming Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China

4.1.1 China Mobile Gaming Market by Value

4.1.2 China Mobile Gaming Market Forecast by Value

4.2 The U.S.

4.3 Japan

4.4 Europe

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Latin America

4.7 ROW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Gaming Industry

5.1.2 Rising Consumer Spending on Mobile Games

5.1.3 Increase in Number of Mobile Gaming Users

5.1.4 Surging Ownership of Smartphones

5.1.5 Rising Internet Penetration Rate

5.1.6 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Spending on Mobile Gaming Advertising

5.2.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Gaming

5.2.3 Incorporation of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in Mobile Games

5.2.4 Implementation of Free-to-play Pricing Model

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Major Issues in the Development of Mobile Games

5.3.2 Identifying the Optimal Monetization Policy for Mobile Games



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Nintendo

NetEase

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Zynga

GungHo Online

