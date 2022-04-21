Global Connected E-Cigarettes Market Report 2022: Analysis of 56 Connected e-Cigarettes, 38 Cannabis Vaporizers and 18 Electric Heating Systems with Corresponding Applications

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genesis of Connected E-Cigarettes, Heated Tobacco Products, Cannabis Vaporizers and Corresponding Software Applications for 2010 - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a genesis overview of the connected e-cigarettes, tobacco heating systems, cannabis vaporizers and dedicated software applications that were released worldwide for all time.

The report contains an analysis of 56 connected e-cigarettes, 38 cannabis vaporizers and 18 electric heating systems with corresponding applications in terms of the progress of their functionality and the introduction of new features.

The market of connected vape solutions has been rapidly growing within the last few years. Despite technological complexity, connected vape solutions provide significant benefits for both consumers and manufacturers. The connectivity is mostly implemented via outdated wire-connected solutions and modern wireless solutions.

Connected vape products support such platforms as Android, iOS, PC (including Windows and Mac OS) and web-based resources. Each of three timelines provided for e-cigarettes, cannabis vaporizers and tobacco heating systems contains all the app-driven devices from the very first developments to the modern advanced solutions.



Each section details the information concerning technology development, in particular connectivity methods, platforms support and the implementation of key features throughout the observed period of time.

The research also discloses the most widely utilized features within connected e-cigarettes, cannabis vaporizers and tobacco heating systems; the key platforms for vape-related applications as well as their pros and cons; policy restrictions concerning vape-related applications in official applications stores. The most demanding features for modern connected vape devices and dedicated applications are also highlighted.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope of the Report



Executive Summary



1. Types of software and platforms: pros and cons (Android, iOS, Windows, web)



2. App-driven e-cigarettes and main application features



3. App-driven cannabis vaporizers and main application features



4. App-driven tobacco heating systems and main application features



5. Review of google play and app store policies

5.1. History of vape bans for application stores

5.2. Overview of store policies

5.3. Applications available in official application stores and on official websites



