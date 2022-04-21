Global hot water and heating equipment market size to expand significantly through 2027

Pune, India, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global hot water and heating equipment market size was worth USD 50.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to garner notable returns by the year 2027.





This study, which includes conclusions from Porter's Five Forces model and PEST analysis, assists investors in finding profitable investment locations, thereby increasing revenue creation. Moving on, the market is divided into three categories: type terrain, application scope, and regional landscape. Data on each segment's growth rate and industry stake throughout the forecast period is entailed in the report.

It then delves deep into the competitive dashboard, revealing details about the strategies utilised by industry partakers to improve their position in the business horizon.

The industry is primarily driven by widespread use of furnace in densely populated areas, as well as technological developments, and rising use of electronic gadgets.

For the unversed, the devices used to warm or maintain the desired temperature in an enclosed space are referred to as heating equipment. It is usually centralised for air, heat, and forced displacement ventilation, and comprises of a heat pump that distributes hot water, steam, or air through the ducts. Boilers, heat pumps, furnaces, and space heaters are some prevalent types of heating equipment.

Increasing penetration of furnaces and heat pumps across residential sector, and customer desire for improved comfort and security are expected to boost the industry trends over the forecast years.

The market is expected to develop at a faster rate between 2022 and 2027 as government rules for energy conservation in various regions of the world become more stringent.

Market segment overview:

Based on product type, worldwide hot water and heating equipment market is divided into furnaces, unitary heaters, heat pumps, and others. Among these, the heat pump segment held a significant share in recent past and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period, due to the higher concentration of heating equipment manufacturing firms.

In terms of end-user scope, the industry is branched into non-residential and residential. Among these, the residential segment is predicted to amass notable returns by 2027.

Regional scope:

The key revenue contributing geographies are North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France), and Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)

Among these, Asia Pacific industry is slated to grow significantly through 2027, owing to increasing disposable income of individuals, growing urban population, and surging popularity of electronic technologies in different countries. Also, emphasis on improving quality by eliminating errors & reducing inconsistency for better comfortability while storing and carrying the good in a storage place, and rising concentration of ODMs and OEMs in the region are positively swaying the industry dynamics.

Competitive dashboard:

Havells India Limited, Lennox International Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Noritz Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Ariston Holding NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, and A. O. Smith Corporation are the major players affecting the global hot water and heating equipment market trends. These behemoths are undertaking strategies like collaborations & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and innovative launches to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Hot Water and Heating Equipment Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Furnace

Unitary Heaters

Heat Pumps

Others

Global Hot Water and Heating Equipment Market, by Application Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Hot Water and Heating Equipment Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Italy

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Global Hot Water and Heating Equipment Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Havells India Limited

Lennox International Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Noritz Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Rinnai Corporation

Ariston Holding NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

A. O. Smith Corporation

