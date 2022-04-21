Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Forecast to 2027: German Market to Achieve a Market Value of $8.5 billion by 2027

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-Use (MedSpa, Hospital/Surgery Center, Traditional Spa, and HCP Owned Clinic), By Procedure, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



Some of the important factors must be considered while going for a non-invasive treatment. It is required to make sure that the patient is provided with the top up treatments. The body will use the injected substances for a long time (between 6-12 months depending on the individual's metabolism) due to which having the top up treatment is more preferred in order to ensure safety.



Non-invasive treatments such as laser procedures, radio frequency treatments, and others, is expected to result in minimal or no pain & discomfort to individuals. However, some treatments may have a few side effects but they usually disappear within a couple of days. Also, the non-invasive procedures do not include scalpels or incisions. This makes it clear, that there is no requirement for stiches and thus, no scars are expected to occur.



The demand for cosmetic procedures is increasing significantly in the Europe region. This is because of the efficient healthcare facilities in the region. Rising consciousness regarding overall fitness & appearance has increased the adoption of non-invasive aesthetic treatments. The most commonly practiced cosmetic treatments in the United Kingdom are breast augmentation, breast reduction and laser treatment.



Furthermore, the government of the United Kingdom has not defined any regulations over non-surgical laser treatment practices. This means that there are no restrictions that laser tattoo removal or hair removal treatment practices can be done by only a particular group and which equipment is to be used for such treatments. This encourages the providers to open MedSpa & private clinics for these treatments.



The German market dominated the Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $8.5 billion by 2027. The UK market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during (2021- 2027). Additionally, France's market is expected to display a CAGR of 15% during (2021-2027).



Based on End-Use, the market is segmented into MedSpa, Hospital/Surgery Center, Traditional Spa, and HCP Owned Clinic. Based on Procedure, the market is segmented into Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End-use

MedSpa

Hospital/Surgery Center

Traditional Spa

HCP Owned Clinic

By Procedure

Injectables

Skin Rejuvenation

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

Chapter 4. Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market by End-use

4.1 Europe MedSpa Market by Country

4.2 Europe Hospital/Surgery Center Market by Country

4.3 Europe Traditional Spa Market by Country

4.4 Europe HCP Owned Clinic Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market by Procedure

5.1 Europe Injectables Market by Country

5.2 Europe Skin Rejuvenation Market by Country

5.3 Europe Others Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market by Country

6.1 Germany Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

6.2 UK Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

6.3 France Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

6.4 Russia Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

6.5 Spain Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

6.6 Italy Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Marke

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Allergan PLC

Galderma S.A.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Candela Medical Corporation

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odmd70