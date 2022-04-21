Insights on the Mental Health Apps Global Market to 2027: Featuring Sanvello Health, Flow Neuroscience and Youper Among Others

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mental Health Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Platform Type (iOS, Android, and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mental Health Apps Market size is expected to reach $10.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is rising because individuals become more aware of the significance of mental health and as a result of the debut of several mental wellness applications. The advent of significant health campaigns such as the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to promote awareness about mental health, as well as the rising use of connected gadgets among the youthful population, is driving up market value.



Furthermore, poor work-life balance and eating habits, social isolation, hectic schedules, and relationship issues are all key factors that are raising the incidence of mental illness among people all over the world, particularly in developed and emerging nations. Moreover, it is expected that increased awareness among people in developing economies, as well as the creation of updated and advanced featured applications, is expected to provide prospective prospects over the forecast period.



Therapy applications were already gaining traction among people dealing with issues ranging from stress to serious mental disease when the COVID-19 outbreak struck. When offices turned virtual, they carved out a niche for themselves in the mental health industry. While certain apps, such as Talkspace and Betterhelp, pair you with a certified therapist, a large chunk of the industry has gone completely humanless. Friendly chatbots provide cognitive behavioural therapy; mood trackers remind bipolar disorder patients to keep track of their mood; and apps for treating post-traumatic stress disorder claim to assist people to get over acute bouts by guiding them through deep breathing exercises.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a spike in mental health app downloads as well as greater awareness of mental health as a serious concern. As a result, the digital health and mobile health sectors have shown significant growth potential. According to ORCHA (Organization for the Review of Care and Health Applications) data, mental health app downloads in the United Kingdom climbed by about 200 percent from summer 2019 to summer 2020.



Due to the many advantages offered by these apps in treating mental health conditions like as stress, sadness, and anxiety, the market for mental health apps saw a rise in adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Sensor Tower statistics, the top mental wellness apps saw a combined download increase of about 2 million in April 2020 compared to January.



Market Growth Factors:

High inclination towards virtual therapies

For persons suffering from depression, there are literally thousands of apps available. Some are based on exchanging messages or making phone calls with doctors, while others provide recommendations, self-guided mood training programmes, and gamification components. MoodTools, an anti-depression app, treats depression carefully and has a suicide safety plan in place in the event of a crisis. There are additional apps for treating diseases like schizophrenia and psychoses, in addition to depression apps. Doctors, on the other hand, argue that apps for people with psychological illnesses are best used as a supplement to regular therapy; unlike apps for mentally healthy people, applications for persons with psychological disorders must include doctors.



Increasing stress level among individuals

People's or society's stress levels are rising as a result of causes such as substance addiction, increased mental health awareness in recent years, and fewer social connections. In addition, over time, the use of advanced linked technologies such as physician-recommended mental health apps, wearables, and self-assessment awareness gadgets has grown. As a result, demand for mental health apps is predicted to increase in recent years. Psychotherapists, other doctors, psychiatrists, and clinical psychologists can use mental apps to examine and monitor their patients' mental health. As a result, the market for mental health applications is fueled by the adoption of such apps by experts.



Market Restraining Factors

Privacy and research concerns

Although there is research on using mobile apps in conjunction with therapy, there is little research about how these apps are developed, with one exception: if the apps are produced by the federal government, such as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) or the US Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA)/Department of Defense (DOD), they usually include app development information. There are two types of mental health apps for mobile devices: passive and active. Active apps necessitate direct patient input, like the completion of mood logs, self-symptom ratings, and the recording of personal experiences. Without the patient or provider's knowledge, passive apps can access information and collect data using smartphone functions like GPS. Though it may be advantageous, some people may object to the possible invasion of privacy that such data collection entails.



Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Depression & Anxiety Management, Meditation Management, Stress Management, Wellness Management, and Others. The stress management segment witnessed a promising revenue share in the mental health apps market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of stress and related diseases, as well as the growing usage of applications that aid in stress reduction and management, are driving the segment's rise over the forecast period.



Platform Type Outlook

Based on Platform Type, the market is segmented into iOS, Android, and Others. In 2020, the iOS segment procured the highest revenue share in the mental health apps market. The growing acceptance of iOS among customers can be linked to the rise of the iOS category. The market share of iOS in the United Kingdom climbed from 47 percent in Q3 2020 to 51.6 percent in Q3 2021, according to data published by Business of Apps in 2021. As a result, such examples show that the segment will grow in the next years.



Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the mental health apps market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. The market is being fueled by prominent factors such as the increasing adoption of smartphones, advancements in coverage networks, and increased penetration of the internet and social media. Smartphone usage in the North American region was around 80% in 2020, according to the GSMA's The Mobile Economy Report 2021, and is anticipated to reach 85 percent by 2025.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Mental Health Apps Market

Feb-2022: Calm announced an agreement to acquire Ripple Health Group, a healthcare technology company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its mental health care ambitions and develop a suite of Calm Health that is expected to combine into the present healthcare technology as well as secure to use.

Jan-2022: Headspace Health took over Sayana, mental health, and wellness company driven by AI. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its abilities to personalize member experiences for a better understanding, support, and enhancement of feeling and mood.

