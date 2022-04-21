North America Home Energy Management Industry 2022 Report - U.S Market is Expected to be Valued at $1.88 Billion in 2027

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Home Energy Management Market By Product Type, By Technology, By Offering, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Home Energy Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 19.23% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Home energy management refers to an efficient advanced technology that includes both software and hardware solution that provides the customers a detail of their power consumption. The constant monitoring feature of home energy management allows the customers to eliminate the cost that occurs due to the unnecessary consumption of energy in their homes, offices, or any other building in which the system is installed.

This intelligent energy management solution has the ability to receive DR signals from the utility and prepare signal-based time-table. In the modern era, smart home technology enables the users to manually control the amount of energy being consumed by them on monthly basis and allows them to automate the process of energy management for higher comfort.

With the rising adoption of various automated customer service products, North America is one of the most advanced regions across the world.

The US and Canada are large countries with a cold climate, the people residing in the countries need a lot of energy for heating their homes as well as water. According to the office of energy efficiency and renewable energy, the residential sector was responsible for around 21% of total U.S. energy consumption in 2020. Such figures indicate the need to better manage, and monitor energy in the residential sector. If the available HEMS solutions can monitor and reduce electricity usage while also monitoring the environmental consequences of energy savings, these solutions can become widely attractive among the regional population who are conscious about the environment. Hence, these factors are anticipated to boost the growth of home energy management solutions during the forecasting period.

The USA market dominated the North America Home Energy Management Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,884.6 million by 2027. The Canadian market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, Mexico's market is expected to experience a CAGR of 21.9% from (2021 - 2027).

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product Type

Lighting Controls

Programmable Communicating Thermostats

Advanced Central Controllers

Intelligent HVAC Controllers

Self-Monitoring Systems and Services

By Technology

Ethernet

Z-Wave

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Other technologies

By Offering

Software

Services

Hardware



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. North America Home Energy Management Market by Product Type



Chapter 5. North America Home Energy Management Market by Technology



Chapter 6. North America Home Energy Management Market by Offering



Chapter 7. North America Home Energy Management Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric (GE) Co.

Intel Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Google LLC

Comcast Corporation

Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Generac Holdings, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3o5ckh