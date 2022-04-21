Analysis of Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market in North America: Canada's Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during (2021-2027)

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Workshop Equipment, By Connectivity, By Vehicle Type, By Offering Type, By Handheld Scan Tools, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



Diagnostic scan tools, like all other automobile components, have evolved with the advent of technology. Today's diagnostic scan equipment are extremely efficient and sophisticated, capable of analysing complicated codes while running diagnostics on the vehicle's powertrain, body, and chassis. These tools are often found in service stations for all sorts of automobiles.



North America includes developed nations such as the United States, Mexico, and Canada. North America is a major hub for several well-known OEMs that are known for producing high-quality, high-performance automobiles. The United States is predicted to be the forerunner in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market and will be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Because of its technological dominance, the United States has been able to offer improved diagnostic scan instruments with complex software. Growth in the diagnostic software market in North America is further aided by severe safety and fuel economy standards, as well as the installation of electronics-based driving safety and comfort technologies. The challenges involved in operating these diagnostic scan equipment, including its price, which may be out of reach for many customers throughout the world, are restricting the market's growth.



The US market dominated the North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $8,515.2 million by 2027. The Canadian market is exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during (2021-2027). Additionally, Mexico's market is expected to display a CAGR of 5.5% during (2021 - 2027).



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Professional Diagnostics, OEMs Diagnostics and DIY Diagnostics. Based on Workshop Equipment, the market is segmented into Dynamometer, Headlight Tester, Fuel Injection Diagnostic, Engine Analyzer, Wheel Alignment Equipment, Pressure Leak Detection, Paint Scan Equipment and Exhaust Gas Analyzer. Based on Connectivity, the market is segmented into USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. Based on Offering Type, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware and Diagnostic Software. Based on Handheld Scan Tools, the market is segmented into Digital Pressure Tester, Scanner, TPMS Tools, Battery Analyzer and Code Readers.

Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Professional Diagnostics

OEMs Diagnostics and

DIY Diagnostics

By Workshop Equipment

Dynamometer

Headlight Tester

Fuel Injection Diagnostic

Engine Analyzer

Wheel Alignment Equipment

Pressure Leak Detection

Paint Scan Equipment and

Exhaust Gas Analyzer

By Connectivity

USB

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles

By Offering Type

Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware

Diagnostic Software

By Handheld Scan Tools

Digital Pressure Tester

Scanner

TPMS Tools

Battery Analyzer

Code Readers



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

Chapter 4. North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Type

4.1 North America Professional Diagnostics Market by Country

4.2 North America OEMs Diagnostics Market by Country

4.3 North America DIY Diagnostics Market by Country

Chapter 5. North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Workshop Equipment

5.1 North America Dynamometer Market by Country

5.2 North America Headlight Tester Market by Country

5.3 North America Fuel Injection Diagnostic Market by Country

5.4 North America Engine Analyzer Market by Country

5.5 North America Wheel Alignment Equipment Market by Country

5.6 North America Pressure Leak Detection Market by Country

5.7 North America Paint Scan Equipment Market by Country

5.8 North America Exhaust Gas Analyzer Market by Country

Chapter 6. North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Connectivity

6.1 North America USB Market by Country

6.2 North America Wi-Fi Market by Country

6.3 North America Bluetooth Market by Country

Chapter 7. North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Vehicle Type

7.1 North America Passenger Cars Market by Country

7.2 North America Commercial Vehicles Market by Country

Chapter 8. North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Offering Type

8.1 North America Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware Market by Country

8.2 North America Diagnostic Software Market by Country

Chapter 9. North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Handheld Scan Tools

9.1 North America Digital Pressure Tester Market by Country

9.2 North America Scanner Market by Country

9.3 North America TPMS Tools Market by Country

9.4 North America Battery Analyzer Market by Country

9.5 North America Code Readers Market by Country

Chapter 10. North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Country

10.1 US Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

10.2 Canada Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

10.3 Mexico Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

10.4 Rest of North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

SGS S.A.

Snap-on, Inc.

Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation)

DG Technologies (Dearborn Group)

Noregon Systems, Inc. (Hearst Communications, Inc.)





