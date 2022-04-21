The female segment held the largest market share in 2021.Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.

New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicone Based Catheters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application, Usage, Tip, Product Type, Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270040/?utm_source=GNW

The silicone based catheters market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and the rising number of surgical procedures.



However, the increasing chances of bacterial infection due to prolonged use of catheters hamper the growth of the market.



Urinary incontinence (UI) is a major problem associated with many medical conditions.Urinary incontinence results from occasional or mild leaking to uncontrolled chronic urination.



UI is the most common problem affecting a significant number of the global population. The chances of urinary incontinence are associated with numerous factors such as the increasing rates of obesity; the growing geriatric population; rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, prostate cancer, kidney diseases, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and stress-related incontinence due to changing lifestyles.



According to the National Institutes of Health (2016), 617 million people globally are aged 65 and above.The elderly population is expected to grow significantly in Africa, followed by North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific.



Urinary incontinence (UI) is a major and most common issue in the geriatric population associated with medical conditions, such as cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, prostate enlargement, and cancer.The burden of urinary incontinence grows with the growing elderly population across the globe.



According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2014, nearly 44% of people aged 65 and above reported bladder incontinence in the US. Similarly, according to a report published by age UK in 2018, around 3.2 million people aged over 65 are suffering from urinary incontinence. Thus, the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence propels the silicone based catheters market growth.



The global silicone based catheters market, based on application, is segmented into urinary tract infection (UTI)/catheter acquired urinary tract infection (CAUTI), surgery on contiguous structures of the genitourinary tract, prostate gland surgery, spinal cord injury, and others.The urinary tract infection (UTI)/catheter acquired urinary tract infection (CAUTI) segment held the largest market share in 2021.



However, the prostate gland surgery segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The global silicone based catheters market, based on usage, is segmented into male, female, and pediatric.



The female segment held the largest market share in 2021.Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.



The global silicone based catheters market, based on tip, is bifurcated into Nelaton tip and Tiemann tip. The Nelaton tip segment held a larger market share in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The global silicone based catheters market, based on product type, is segmented into short-term Foley catheters, long-term Foley catheters, and others. The short-term Foley catheters segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The global silicone based catheters market, by type, is bifurcated into 2 way sizes: 6 to 26 Fr and 3 way sizes: 16 to 26 Fr. The 2 way sizes: 6 to 26 Fr segment held a larger market share in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The global silicone based catheters market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2021.



COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the silicone based catheters market.Before the pandemic, the rate of hospitalization was growing continuously.



The rising number of urological procedures and other conditions that require catheterization was supporting the silicone based catheters market before the pandemic. For instance, as published by Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the volume of ambulatory surgeries performed at US community hospitals was 19.2 million surgeries in 2018. The top 20 major ambulatory surgery categories constituted 10.0 million surgeries (64% of all major ambulatory surgeries) and accounted for 8.1 million major ambulatory surgery encounters. The increasing number of surgeries indicated the high demand for foley catheters that were being used during surgical procedures. However, the COVID-19 outbreak prompted institutions and governing bodies to postpone or cancel nonessential surgeries and procedures, which negatively impacted the overall healthcare system. As surgeries, diagnosis, and treatments were postponed during the pandemic, the overall catheters market was highly hampered. However, during the pandemic, self-catheterization was promoted and supported patient’s conditions in home care settings.



Various organic and inorganic developments have been adopted by the companies in the silicone based catheters market.Many companies focus on organic strategies, such as product launches and product approvals.



Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.These growth strategies have aided the market players in expanding their business, contributing toward the silicone based catheters market growth and enhancing their geographic presence.



Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships helped in strengthening their customer base and increasing the product portfolio. A few of the significant developments made by key players are listed below:



In September 2019, ConvaTec Group Plc signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Southlake Medical Supplies, Inc., a Texas-based independent provider of catheter-related supplies.



In March 2021, Bactiguard published, randomized, controlled multicenter study in India showed that urinary catheters with Bactiguard’s coating for infection prevention reduce the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) by 69 % compared to standard catheters.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the silicone based catheters market are the National Center for Health Statistics (a department of the US Department of Health & Human Services), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

