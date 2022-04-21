New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sewer Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Tank Capacity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270039/?utm_source=GNW

This has resulted in substantial advancements in camera technologies, such as improved optical focus and resolution.



Due to the origin of rental firms offering sewage inspection assembly to the appropriate places, countries such as the US have seen tremendous traction in the sewer inspection camera.The growing awareness of the need for hygiene is projected to encourage the establishment of a proper sewer system maintenance structure.



Sewer repair and maintenance work is coordinated through the entire automated system in various regions, thereby propelling the growth of the sewer machine market.Due to high sanitation standards and strict hygiene rules and regulations in nations such as the US and Canada, there has been a substantial increase in the sewer machine market in North America.



Furthermore, in Europe, effective sanitation departments might increase their dominance in industrialized and flourishing countries, such as the UK, France, and Germany. These nations will contribute to a significant increase in the sewage inspection camera. East Asia is expected to see a surge in demand due to Japan’s high degree of automation, helping alleviate the country’s growing labor shortages. The Middle East & Africa will see increased demand due to rising buildings, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.



Skyriders, a work-at-height firm, added the Zenith robotic inspection device, a new vertical inspection technology, to its line of services in October 2021.The winch-operated pan-tilt-zoom camera drone enhances repeat inspection accuracy and efficiency in vertical downhole applications, such as mine shafts, elevator shafts, tanks, and sewage systems.



Moreover, Perma-Liner Sectors, the leading developer and provider of trenchless pipeline rehabilitation equipment and supplies, extended its network of distributors, bringing dependable, easy sewer camera technology solutions to the wastewater & stormwater industries. Thus, the sewer machine market is expected to witness growth with the emergence of sewer inspection cameras in the coming years.



The sewer machine market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe and APAC.North America’s superiority is mainly due to governments’ constant emphasis on environmental protection.



Municipalities in the US, Canada, and Mexico seek to keep their sewage and drainage systems clear of clogs.Furthermore, a significant number of well-known industry participants across the region are increasing the demand for sewer machines.



While Europe and APAC are presently competing for market share, APAC is predicted to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.Due to the enormous increase in population in Europe and APAC, a large amount of waste is being deposited.



This forces towns in these areas to purchase significant numbers of high-capacity sewage equipment. The MEA and SAM play a vital role in the sewage machine market regarding income and volume. As the areas experience urbanization and attract more foreign direct investments (FDIs), governments in these regions have begun investing significant portions of their budgets to advanced technology adoption. Furthermore, with increasing urbanization, the trend of clean sewage and drainage systems is growing with the increasing number of sewer machine purchases every year.



North America, especially the US, witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in 2020 and early 2021.Moreover, the service sector experienced a significant impact of the pandemic owing to the necessity to laying off employees across different service verticals across the distribution channel such as retailers, suppliers, distributors, and delivery providers.



Retailers are facing various short-term challenges associated with health and safety, supply chain, labor force, cash flow, consumer demand, and marketing.



The overall global sewer machine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the sewer machine market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the sewer machine market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the sewer machine market. The key companies operating in the sewer machine market and profiled in the report include American Jetter; Gapvax, Inc.; Gradall Industries, Inc.; Jack Doheny Companies; Rivard; Sewer Equipment Co. of America; Spartan Tool Inc.; Vac-con, Inc.; Vactor Manufacturing, Inc.; and Veolia.

