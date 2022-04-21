International Senior Finance and Operations Executive named Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Neon Bloom’s wholly owned subsidiary Bazelet™

COLUMBIA, Md., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO) - Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (Bazelet™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom Inc., named Walter Tabaschek, as its Chief Operating & Financial Officer. Mr. Tabaschek comes to Bazelet™ after nearly a two-decade career with New York Stock Exchange listed Bunge LTD., a $45.7B Fortune 500 agribusiness and food multinational.



Mr. Tabaschek leads Bazelet’s global operations and financial strategy propelling its national and international businesses launching the company’s PECSA™ ingredient. PECSA™ is a first-to-market, federally legal cannabis ingredient made from federally legal and patented Zero THC Cannabis Sativa L. plants. This novel ingredient will benefit and impact the food, drug, tobacco, and cosmetic industries.

“I am excited to lead our global production and distribution of PECSA™ as we sell and market our proprietary ingredient throughout the food and nutraceuticals supply chain," added Walter Tabaschek, Chief Financial Officer.

At Bunge LTD., Mr. Tabaschek functioned as COO of the global Financial Services Group executing up to 25 billion trades per year. In this role, he led the optimization of 4 different businesses across 20 countries to increase cost efficiencies. Walter also held CFO-level accountability for launching the newly formed Group from scratch and directed the entire finance function.

As Controller at Bunge’s European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Walter was a senior member of the team that acquired a $1.4B business and then consolidated operations and integrated the acquisition into the parent business.

This week, Mr. Tabaschek and Bazelet’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Francisco Ward, are actively meeting the investment community by attending the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, Florida which represents the leading cannabis investment conference in North America (https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference/). Mr. Tabaschek will be meeting with investors and networking with brands, technology companies, and the top service providers in the cannabis industry.

Soon after, Mr. Tabaschek (CFO/COO) and Dr. Ward (CMO) will attend the Investor Summit Group Conference (https://investorsummitgroup.com/) in New York on May 3-4 which is the largest truly independent investor conference connecting companies with qualified investors. Mr. Tabaschek is looking forward to present Bazelet™ as a disruptive life sciences company that produces, markets, and sells federally legal cannabis plants with no THC.

Walter Tabaschek, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Neon Bloom concluded, “I am excited about the company’s strategy to build CPG’s with federally legal, non-psychoactive cannabis. Our Cannabis zero™ platform and PECSA™ are disruptive and innovative breakthroughs. I’ve spent a lifetime in international food and finance, for me, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am privileged to be a part of it.”

Walter began his career at Cargill where he served in finance leadership roles in Latin America and USA. Today, living just outside NYC, he and his wife are devoted parents and recreational enthusiasts.

About: Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO) is a holding company for investments in: Healthcare, Wellness, Agriculture, Technology, and Emerging Markets. NBCO established a new leadership team in 2021 from Agri- Manufacturing, Global Business, Science, Medicine, and Education backgrounds and completed the acquisition of Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. Bazelet™ is revolutionizing the field of cannabis genome engineering and sequencing and is deeply involved in the scientific, medical, and regulatory communities advancing Cannabis-ZERO™, the world’s first patented, federally legal, non-psychoactive cannabis plants and ingredients. Bazelet™ is the manufacturer of PECSA™, a patent-pending cannabinoid ingredient for the food, drug, tobacco, and cosmetic industries.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof, and involves risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise.

#Bazelet™, #BazeletHealth, #PECSA™ #CannabisZero™ #humanhealth #vegan #organicfood #healthy #plantbased #organicsupplements #hemp #hempzero #healthingredients #diet #nutrition #health #foodmanufacturing #flour #butter #healthyoil #healthyoils #foodmanufacturingindustry #foodindustry #beverageindustry #sugaralternative #endocannabinoid #ZEROTHC

CONTACT: Dan Martin

EMAIL: media@bazelethealth.com

WEBSITE: www.bazelethealth.com