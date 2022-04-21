Tritium Appoints Key Executives for Chief Sales Officer, Chief People Officer and General Counsel

BRISBANE, Australia, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced the hiring of key executives to help the Company continue its global expansion. Joining Tritium’s leadership team are David Nicholl as Chief Sales Officer, Keith Hutchison as Chief People Officer and Michael R. Collins as General Counsel and Company Secretary.

“These appointments are critical building blocks in the continued growth of Tritium,” said Jane Hunter, CEO. “We have our sights set on being the number one fast charging manufacturer in the world and, with the hiring of talented executives like David, Keith and Michael, we expect to be better positioned to accomplish that goal.”

David Nicholl is an established executive who has had repeated success driving record-setting sales and revenue across a variety of roles and companies. Throughout his career, Mr. Nicholl has proven his ability to identify and capitalize on emerging business ventures to propel organizations to the top of their industry. Joining Tritium in September as Chief Sales Officer, David Nicholl will lend his more than twenty years of experience in electrification and electric mobility to lead the Company’s sales, sales enablement and marketing divisions. Prior to joining Tritium, David Nicholl has held executive and management roles at Schneider Electric, Philips Lighting and ABB, where he is currently an Executive Vice President for Electrification.

“The world is continuing to electrify, and Tritium is creating some of the most advanced fast charging technologies on the market to progress global e-mobility,” said David Nicholl. “I look forward to working with the Company’s management, board and world-class staff to capitalize on the immense opportunities ahead.”

Keith Hutchison is a global human resources (“HR”) leader with over 20 years of experience in the energy industry and joins Tritium from National Grid where he served as Chief HR & Diversity Officer for their North America business since 2016. Under his leadership, National Grid was widely recognized as a Top Employer, Best Employer for Diversity, and a World’s Most Ethical Company. Mr. Hutchison was recognized by the National Diversity Council in their 2020 Top Chief Diversity Officer List and most recently in their 2022 Top 100 HR Professionals List. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development in the UK. In his role as Chief People Officer, Mr. Hutchison’s responsibilities will include the delivery of Tritium’s human resources services, setting the Company’s HR strategy across reward, talent, leadership and culture, and ensuring Tritium has the right people and skills in place.

“I’m incredibly excited to join this mission-driven company so relentlessly focused on making a positive change in the world,” said Keith Hutchison. “I look forward to building a sustainable and scalable organizational foundation for growth and success in partnership with Tritium’s leadership and staff.”

Michael R. Collins, a seasoned legal professional with experience serving high-profile public companies, has joined the Company as General Counsel and Company Secretary. In his role, Mr. Collins will lead the Company’s global legal department, collaborating with Tritium’s board of directors, executive team and across all functions to further the Company’s strategic business objectives, while mitigating risk and ensuring compliance with applicable laws, regulations and Company policies. Prior to joining Tritium, Michael R. Collins served in various legal and business capacities for U.S. publicly traded companies, including ON Semiconductor Corporation and ION Geophysical Corporation, where his roles included serving on the board of directors/managers and as an executive officer for multiple global entities. Preceding his in-house experience, Mr. Collins was with the international firms of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP, where he represented a broad range of public companies in their capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financial transactions, corporate governance matters, internal reorganizations, commercial transactions, general corporate matters and multiple areas of complex commercial litigation with a substantial focus in the energy, manufacturing, technology, software and finance industries. Mr. Collins has been recognized by his peers for his dedication to the legal practice, being named as one of Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars in 2018.

“I’m honored by this opportunity to join Tritium, lead the Company’s legal department and work with Jane, Tritium’s executives and the board as we collectively seek to achieve the Company’s mission to electrify transportation,” said Mr. Collins.

David Nicholl holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Physics from Loughborough University and a Master of Business Administration from The Open University. He is also a Non-Executive Chairman for the eEnergy Group. Mr. Nicholl will oversee Tritium’s sales, sales enablement and marketing divisions from the United Kingdom.

Keith Hutchison holds a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Human Resources Management from Northumbria University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development in the UK. In addition to his workplace accolades, Mr. Hutchison has previously served as a Board Trustee for Helen Keller Services for the Blind and as Chair of the Executive Council at the Center for Energy Workforce Development. Keith Hutchison will lead Tritium’s HR department from Boston, USA.

Michael Collins received a Juris Doctor with honors from the University of Texas School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Southern California. When not practicing law, Mr. Collins serves on the board of directors of the Executive Council Charities and serves as a volunteer Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Michael Collins will manage Tritium’s legal department from Phoenix, USA.

