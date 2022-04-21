Global hip replacement implants market size to record massive valuation by 2027

Pune, India, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global hip replacement implants industry size was worth USD 6764 million in 2021 and is predicted to record massive numbers between 2022 and 2027. The dramatic growth can be attributed to several determinants such as surging cases of diseases like joint pains, obesity, diabetes, hip disorders, etc. which are all a consequence of inactive lifestyle choices.





The document unveils a list of opportunities than can be leveraged to maximize profit generation for the stakeholders and incorporates the strategic approach and key trends to enhance the customer base.

It divides the industry in terms of type, surgical approach, and fixation approach to get a clear understanding of the projected growth rates and revenue earnings for the forecast period.

The report entails a list of companies along with their basic details and recent developments to furnish a concise depiction of the current standing of the corporate environment.

Moreover, the rising proportion of geriatric population who are more prone to such ailments is a key element contributing to the industry expansion.

Besides, technological breakthroughs observed by prominent pharmaceutical corporations in the form of innovative products that come with robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries are likely to serve a huge portion of the population through customized implants. These long-lasting improvements increase the hip functionality of the patients which is estimated to bolster worldwide hip replacement implants industry development to a great extent in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

At the time of COVID-19 pandemic, due to restrictions placed on surgical procedures and cancellation of elective surgeries, the medical fraternity observed a huge decline in revenues which severely hampered the industry growth.

Nonetheless, with the decrease in cases, the pile-up of then postponed surgeries is now being cleared which is anticipated to lead to a rapid recuperation of the business sphere.

Regional Analysis:

Credible analysts cite that the market trends across Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific (Australia, India, Japan, China), Europe (UK, Spain, France, Germany), and North America (Canada, United States) are thoroughly studied to assess the regions contributing to increase the revenue flow through the projected timeframe.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players defining the competitive hierarchy of global hip replacement implants industry include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Globus Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medartis Holding AG, Medacta International S.A., Smith & Nephew plc, and ConforMIS Inc. among others.

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Partial Replacement

Total Replacement

Hip Resurfacing

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, By Surgical Approach (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Direct Anterior Approach

Posterolateral Approach

Anterolateral Approach

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, By Fixation Approach (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Hybrid

Cementless

Cemented

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

China

Europe

UK

Spain

France

Germany

North America

Canada

United States

Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Medartis Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew plc

ConforMIS Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medacta International S.A.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

