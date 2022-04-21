New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retro Reflective Textiles Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End Users and Material" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270036/?utm_source=GNW

Retro reflective textiles are increasingly used in designing safety apparel for workers, cyclists, bikers, and pedestrians.



Retro reflective fabrics work on the retro reflectivity principle, which improves the perception of the eyes to see the objects in low-light conditions when illuminated by a light source.Retroreflection happens when light rays are reflected in the same direction from where they originated.



Retro reflective fabrics have strong demand across various end-use industries.In the marine industry, retro reflective textiles are used to design life jackets and personal flotation devices (PFDs).



They can also be utilized in lifeboats and inflatable life rafts that are carried for emergency evacuation during a disaster.



Based on material, the retro reflective textiles market is segmented into tetoron cotton, polyester, aramid, and others.The polyester segment accounted for the largest share, whereas the tetoron cotton segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Polyester reflective material is used in items that require high visibility.A fluorescent orange color-coating is applied to the fabric, followed by reflective glass beads.



This reflective polyester fabric is also UV resistant.Construction, mining, and oil & gas industry workers; firefighters; and police use the safety vests and gears made from polyester material.



This polyester fabric is made for high visibility clothing, and it is used in different applications, such as transportation.



By geography, the retro reflective textiles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The demand for retro reflective textiles is also expected to increase as government organizations impose strict safety standards for safety apparel.High growth is expected in Asia Pacific during the forecasted period.



In Asia Pacific, emerging economies, such as India and China, represent significant growth opportunities for the retro reflective textile industry.Road safety authorities are undertaking initiatives to minimize fatal road accidents due to the increasing cases of motor vehicle collisions (MVC).



This represents one of the key factors fueling the demand for reflective materials to produce road safety devices and textiles.



3M; Daoming Optics & Chemical Co., Ltd; Hangzhou Chinastars Reflective Material Co.,Ltd; Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized Material Co., Ltd.; P S ENTERPRISES; Swicofil AG; Unitika Sparklite Ltd.; YGM Reflective; HJ Corp; and HIGHVIZ are among the players operating in the retro reflective textiles market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. The presence of these companies in the developing regions offers lucrative opportunities for the retro reflective textiles market. The market players are developing high-quality and innovative products to meet customer’s requirements.



The overall retro reflective textiles market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the retro reflective textiles market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270036/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________