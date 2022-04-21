New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pipe Relining Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270034/?utm_source=GNW

The substantial presence of aging pipelines across end user industries, such as oil, gas, chemical, municipal, and commercial industries, significantly contributes to the market growth.



The oil & gas industry owing to its significantly vast network of the pipeline due to enormous scope of application across commercial, industrial, and residential end users demands seamless and uninterrupted operation through continuous maintenance and repair activities. The pipe relining market growth is primarily attributed to growing number of aging pipelines and rapid growth in urbanization.



Based on solution type, the pipe relining market is segmented into cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating.The cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The market for the cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) segment is further segmented into patch or spot repair and liner or longer repair.CIPP technology is appropriate to repair the sections of sewer pipe quickly and efficiently, which are still in fairly good condition but require added strength.



The CIPP technology is mostly suitable for systems including larger diameter and underground sewer lines and drain that include very expensive access costs and have fewer concerned connections. Thus, the market for the CIPP segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the pipe relining market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, municipal, and others.The oil & gas segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020.



The oil & gas sector has the most extensive use of pipelines across the world for transportation and distribution purposes.Further, the gas industry for transportation using pipelines faces some distinctive challenges such as erosion of pipelines due to electrochemical reactions, catastrophic damages in case of any failure.



Thus, oil & gas segment is estimated to hold potential share for pipe relining market over the forecast period.



The pipe relining market in North America held the largest market share in 2020.Pipelines in North American countries are used to transport gas, liquids, and petroleum products from production areas to refineries to consumers and manufacturers.



Major part of the pipeline built in the region is buried under the ground and only the pump stations are visible above the surface.Furthermore, the water and wastewater infrastructure is managed by various governing bodies in North America.



The region has a strong infrastructure sector, with companies continuously focusing on exploring new technologies to improve efficiency.



Asia Pacific is the second largest market for pipe relining market share.The region has enormous growth potential owing to the presence of fast-growing countries such as China, Japan, and India.



Further, large population in the region has led to rising energy demands and is the prime driving force in the growth of the pipeline infrastructures.Climatic conditions in the region are harsh and hence have high effects on the pipelines.



The defects in the pipelines may occur due to internal actions over the course of time. Thus, to cure the condition of these pipelines internally, the demand for pipe relining is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Europe holds potential share for the pipe relining market, which is primarily attributed to the aging infrastructures of sewerage and wastewater treatment and growing need for repairing and restoration of pipelines.Also, in 2021, with the relaxation of lockdown measures and rise in trading activities fuelled the market again.



Hence, the market outlook for pipe relining has gained momentum.



A few of the major players operating in the pipe relining market report are Advanced Trenchless Inc., Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC, Roto-Rooter Group Inc., Silverlining Holding Corporation, Nu Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, RPB Inc, Specialized Pipe Technologies, Pipe Restoration Solutions, and Aegion Corporation.



The pipe relining market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the pipe relining market.

