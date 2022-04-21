The Worldwide Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Industry is Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Compressor filter and Air Dryer Market (2021-2026) by Industry, Filter Type, Application, Dryer Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market is estimated to be USD 5.54 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.98 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.58%.
Market Dynamics
Rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the growth of manufacturing industries in countries like China and India, which is expected to create demand for air compressor filters and compressed air dryers in the Asia Pacific region. Other factors attributing to the growth of the market are improved system efficiency and reduced downtime, growing demand for the food and beverage industry, and growing use to protect equipment against hazardous and corrosive environments.
However, factors like the high cost of maintenance, lack of skilled professionals and risks associated with system explosion, and limited awareness about the appropriate use and application of compressed air filters and dryers may hinder the growth of the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Altec Air, Atlas Copco, Donaldson Company, ELGI Equipments LTD, Kaeser Kompressoren, Parker-Hannifin, Sullair, Van Air Systems, Precision Filtration Systems, Omega Air, Mikropor, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Need to Reduce in Downtime and Improve System Efficiency.
4.1.2 Growing Use of Compressed Air Dryers for Protecting Equipment Against Hazardous and Corrosive Elements
4.1.3 Surging Demand for Compressed Air Filters
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.2.2 High Cost of Maintenance
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Use in Pharmaceutical Packaging
4.3.2 Rise in Demand Due to Growing Industrialization in Emerging Economies.
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 The reluctance of SMEs to Shift from Conventional Air Compression
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Industry
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automotive
6.3 Electricals
6.4 Chemicals
6.5 Electronics
6.6 Food & Beverages
6.7 Metal & Machinery
6.8 Oil & Gas
6.9 Pharmaceuticals
6.10 Power Generation
7 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Filter Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Activated Carbon Filter
7.3 Coalescing Filters
7.4 Compressed Intake Filters
7.5 Particulate Filters
8 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Condensed Water Removal
8.3 Mist Removal
8.4 Oil Removal
8.5 Particulate Removal
9 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Dryer Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Delinquent Dryers
9.3 Desiccant/Adsorption Dryers
9.4 Membrane Dryers
9.5 Refrigeration Dryers
10 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.3.3 Chile
10.3.4 Colombia
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Netherlands
10.4.7 Sweden
10.4.8 Russia
10.4.9 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Sri Lanka
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle-East and Africa
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Altec Air
12.2 Atlas Copco
12.3 BOGE Kompressoren
12.4 Donaldson Company
12.5 ELGI Equipments LTD
12.6 Ingersoll-Rand
12.7 Kaeser Kompressoren
12.8 Mann+Hummel
12.9 Parker-Hannifin
12.10 SPX Flow
12.11 Sullair
12.12 Sullivan-Palatek
12.13 Van Air Systems
12.14 Walker Filtration
12.15 Zeks Compressed Air Solutions
12.16 Precision Filtration Systems
12.17 Omega Air
12.18 Mikropor
12.19 Beko Technologies
13 Appendix
