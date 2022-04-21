The Worldwide Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Industry is Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Compressor filter and Air Dryer Market (2021-2026) by Industry, Filter Type, Application, Dryer Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market is estimated to be USD 5.54 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.98 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.58%.



Market Dynamics

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the growth of manufacturing industries in countries like China and India, which is expected to create demand for air compressor filters and compressed air dryers in the Asia Pacific region. Other factors attributing to the growth of the market are improved system efficiency and reduced downtime, growing demand for the food and beverage industry, and growing use to protect equipment against hazardous and corrosive environments.



However, factors like the high cost of maintenance, lack of skilled professionals and risks associated with system explosion, and limited awareness about the appropriate use and application of compressed air filters and dryers may hinder the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Altec Air, Atlas Copco, Donaldson Company, ELGI Equipments LTD, Kaeser Kompressoren, Parker-Hannifin, Sullair, Van Air Systems, Precision Filtration Systems, Omega Air, Mikropor, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Need to Reduce in Downtime and Improve System Efficiency.

4.1.2 Growing Use of Compressed Air Dryers for Protecting Equipment Against Hazardous and Corrosive Elements

4.1.3 Surging Demand for Compressed Air Filters

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.2.2 High Cost of Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Use in Pharmaceutical Packaging

4.3.2 Rise in Demand Due to Growing Industrialization in Emerging Economies.

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 The reluctance of SMEs to Shift from Conventional Air Compression



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Electricals

6.4 Chemicals

6.5 Electronics

6.6 Food & Beverages

6.7 Metal & Machinery

6.8 Oil & Gas

6.9 Pharmaceuticals

6.10 Power Generation



7 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Filter Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Activated Carbon Filter

7.3 Coalescing Filters

7.4 Compressed Intake Filters

7.5 Particulate Filters

8 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Condensed Water Removal

8.3 Mist Removal

8.4 Oil Removal

8.5 Particulate Removal



9 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Dryer Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Delinquent Dryers

9.3 Desiccant/Adsorption Dryers

9.4 Membrane Dryers

9.5 Refrigeration Dryers



10 Global Air Compressor Filter and Air Dryer Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Chile

10.3.4 Colombia

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Netherlands

10.4.7 Sweden

10.4.8 Russia

10.4.9 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Sri Lanka

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle-East and Africa

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Altec Air

12.2 Atlas Copco

12.3 BOGE Kompressoren

12.4 Donaldson Company

12.5 ELGI Equipments LTD

12.6 Ingersoll-Rand

12.7 Kaeser Kompressoren

12.8 Mann+Hummel

12.9 Parker-Hannifin

12.10 SPX Flow

12.11 Sullair

12.12 Sullivan-Palatek

12.13 Van Air Systems

12.14 Walker Filtration

12.15 Zeks Compressed Air Solutions

12.16 Precision Filtration Systems

12.17 Omega Air

12.18 Mikropor

12.19 Beko Technologies



13 Appendix



