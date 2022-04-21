Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Forecasted to Reach Around 18.7 Billion by 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Intelligent Traffic Management System Market information by Solution, by Offering and Region – forecast to 2028” market size to reach USD 18.7 billion by 2028.

Market Scope:

The favorable government initiatives for effective traffic management, rapid development of smart cities globally, and increased need to reduce traffic congestion will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Governments across the world are focusing to develop infrastructure which accompanies transportation networks for smart cities as well as the hard-earned money of commuters globally. Various governments are using intelligent traffic management systems to improve road safety & operational performance of transport systems and cut down the effect of transportation on the environment.

Dominant Key Players on Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Covered are:

Siemens AG (Germany)

Quarterhill Inc. (Canada)

Thales Group (France)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Baumer Holding AG (Switzerland)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. (U.S.)

Econolite Control Products Inc. (U.S.)

Iteris Inc. (U.S.)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10756

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

The growing need for presenting real-time traffic information to passengers and drivers will boost the market growth over the forecast period. Improved traffic efficiency helps transportation authorities in responding to emergencies more quickly.

Absence of Standards to act as Market Restraints

The absence of standards coupled with the issues of technological uniformity may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Safety Issues to act as Market Challenge

Safety issues related to traffic management systems and high deployment costs as well as restricted expenditure on the public sector may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (449 Pages) on Intelligent Traffic Management System Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-traffic-management-system-market-10756

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The intelligent traffic management system market is bifurcated based on offering and solution.

By solution, the traffic monitoring system will lead the market over the forecast period.

By offering, the intelligent traffic management system market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Sway Intelligent Traffic Management System Market

The APAC region will sway the global intelligent traffic management system market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of population especially in developing nations, increasing need for advanced technology, continued expansion of transportation networks, focus by governments to improve the overall physical infrastructure, increasing adoption in India, South Korea, Japan, and China, favorable government initiatives, rapid urbanization, increasing awareness about intelligent systems, increase in disposable income in India, Japan, and China that has increased the purchase of four wheelers, DOT making huge investments in research and development, adoption & implementation of intelligent traffic management systems, strong emphasis of regional governments to improve transport infrastructure, advances in communication technologies and tackling vehicular congestion for improved efficacy of transport capacity through a real-time exchange, and soaring adoption of radio and mobile devices that feature short range dedicated technology are adding to the global intelligent traffic management system market growth in the region.

North America to Have Significant Growth in Intelligent Traffic Management System Market

North America will have significant growth in the global intelligent traffic management system market over the forecast period. The growing presence of expressways for improving interstate transportation, the presence of several ITS systems for managing the increasing traffic & public transportation system, the strong demand for dedicated short-range communication devices that stop traffic jams, increasing sales of commercial drone, increasing adoption in the US for the country enacting stringent regulations for drone pilots & registration, and increasing need for intelligent traffic management systems in the airline industry are adding to the global intelligent traffic management system market growth in the region.

Buy Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10756



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Intelligent Traffic Management System Market

Disruptions in supply chain, fluctuations in demand share, economic situations, along with immediate & with long term impact of the novel coronavirus possessed a negative impact on the intelligent traffic management system market growth. Such outbreak has put the economic activity at a halt, thus pushing the worldwide economy in a very steep recession. Besides, with the roots originating in China, supply chains across the globe are facing shutdown and unprecedented disruption. Following the relaxation of lockdowns and restrictions across the globe, the market is likely to get back to usual in the days to come.

Competitive Landscape

The intelligent traffic management system market is both competitive as well as fragmented for the presence of multiple international and domestic key players. These industry players have incorporated a series of innovative strategies for staying at the forefront along with catering to the surging need of the clients including joint ventures, geographic expansions, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, new product launches, and others. Besides, the players are also devoting in numerous research & development activities.

Industry News

MeitY has recently launched intelligent transportation systems solutions for traffic. The ODAWS will help in improving the highway infrastructure with the increase of cars speed on roads has gone up exacerbating safety concerns. ODAWS will incorporate vehicle-borne sensors to monitor driver propensity & vehicle surroundings to provide visual and acoustic alerts for driver assistance.

Related Reports:

Traffic Management Market, By Component (Hardware, Services), By Systems (Adaptive Traffic Control System, Dynamic Traffic Management System, Urban Traffic Management and Control System, Journey Time Measurement System) - Forecast 2027

Traffic Sensor Market, By Technology (RFID, GSM, 3D/2D), Sensor Type (LiDAR Sensors, Radar Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Piezoelectric Sensors, Image Sensors), By Applications (Traffic Monitoring, Vehicle Measurement, Weigh In Motion) - Forecast 2027

Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Analysis Techniques (Router Based and Non-Router Based), By Solution (Network Traffic, Bandwidth Monitoring, Network Capacity, Network Security, Others), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s) - Forecast 2027

Vessel Traffic Management System Market Research Report, by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Service), by Systems (Port Management Information Systems, Maritime Distress Safety System, and Others), and by End-users - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter