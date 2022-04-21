New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, Component ; and Delivery Mode and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270032/?utm_source=GNW

The market’s growth is due to the rising adoption of a patient-centric approach, rising numbers of start-ups, and shortage of nursing staff and doctors. However, the shortage of skilled IT technicians and the risks of cyber threats are hampering the market growth.



The US is facing a severe shortage of physicians and nursing staff due to a surge in the aging population and impending retirements of older physicians.According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the US is expected to face a shortage of up to 120,000 physicians by 2030.



According to the Global Strategy on Human Resources for Health Workforce 2030 forecasts, the global collective shortage of physicians, nurses, and midwives could reach 9.9 million by 2030. According to an article published in IndiaSpen, India has 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people, 43% lesser than the World Health Organization standard (3 per 1,000). Moreover, there were approximately 3.07 million registered nursing personnel in India in 2020. According to World Bank Group figures for 2017, there was one doctor for 550 people and one nurse for 425 people in China. Such shortage conditions translate into increased for patients, higher possibilities of mistakes, and lack of personal attention.



The limitations of manual patient flow management include the increasing difficulty of decision-making and the rising complexity of processes with the growth in hospital size.Moreover, decisions are not recorded in any system; knowledge sharing only relies on human interactions.



Thus, shifting from manual scheduling and dispatching to automated patient flow management workflow offers solutions to the rising shortage of nursing staff and physicians worldwide and boosts the growth of the patient flow management solutions market.



The pandemic had disrupted lives, pushed the hospital system to its capacity, and created a global economic slowdown.The outlook remains highly uncertain, as it is difficult to gauge the social and economic impact of the pandemic, which will depend on the success of containing the outbreak and the measures to restart economic activity.



The economic policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been substantial and immediate.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital access was severely restricted.Only essential visits and medical appointments were permitted due to patients’ and guests’ high risk of contamination.



The logistical challenge of restricting hospital access to authorized visitors was significant.During COVID-19, visiting rules in Canadian hospitals restricted visits and restricted visitor movement within institutions.



In reviewing 65 hospital visiting rules in the US, distinct exceptions to visitor limits were found in each setting, including pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, the emergency room, behavioral health, inpatient rehabilitation, surgery, and outpatient clinics.The National Advisory Committee on Infection Prevention and Control issued visitor limitation recommendations to the Public Health Agency of Canada.



Due to these restrictions, most pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies focused on their research and development departments in identifying new patient flow management systems and software to handle patients in hospitals efficiently. EmOpti, a company established in the US, provides a telehealth platform compatible with patient electronic health information (EHR). The startup provides the EmOpti Requestor, which consists of a nursing device and a patient device. Nurses and technicians can effectively control variable patient numbers due to the proprietary hardware and software. EmOpti Insights is a collection of carefully chosen real-time patient flow analytics for healthcare professionals. This allows the EmOpti Responder to monitor and act across various facilities in a hospital environment. Thus, these factors have shown steady growth in the patient flow management solutions market

The global patient flow management solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, type, component, and delivery mode.The patient flow management market, based on product, is segmented into integrated and standalone.



In 2021, the standalone segment accounted for a higher share due to higher adoption in small and medium-size healthcare organizations prefer standalone platforms to improve the quality and efficiency of patient flow management. Moreover, the integrated segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% in the forecast period due to the rising needs of a large population of patients and the reduction or minimizing of the associated costs.



The type segment of the patient flow management solutions market is segmented into real-time locating systems and event-driven patient tracking. Event-driven patient tracking held a larger market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 22.0%.



The component segment of the patient flow management solutions market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Software held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate and grow at the CAGR of 23.1%. Further, the services segment is subsegmented into consulting services, post-sale & maintenance services, and ongoing IT support & implementation services. These services help by reducing the waiting times, better handling of in as well as outpatient flow. Other than software and hardware, services facilitate additional support for enabling better patient flow solutions management.



The patient flow management solutions market, based on application, is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and web based. In 2021, the cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), World Health Organizations (WHO), Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the patient flow managements solutions market

